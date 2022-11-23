The Friends of the Eccles-Lesher Memorial Library participated in the “A Christmas Present” craft show held in Rimersburg Nov. 3-5. Our members held a Cookie Walk where visitors could fill a plate with a dozen cookies of their choice.
We could not have done that without the support of the community baking cookies for the Cookie Walk. We want to thank anyone who baked cookies for us and we hope will do so again next year. The cookies were a hit and sold out.
We also had rented tables to crafters who set up in the library and sold their crafts. The crafters were very pleased with the number of visitors to the library over the three-day period. Thank you to the crafters who rented tables from us. We hope you will come back next year.
Our Secret Garden Bookstore was open also at this time and books were sold for one bag of books for $1. Thanks to everyone who has donated used books and thanks to the readers who love used books.
The weather was beautiful over the weekend event, which brought out so many visitors to our small community from all over Western Pennsylvania. We want to thank all the visitors and all the local people who supported our local library this year. The funds raised will be used to support the children’s programming like Summer Reading and Storytime.
Our Friends group meets in the Community Room of the Library the second Tuesday of each month at 11 a.m., but not in December. There is always more room for Friends. Come out and help us support the Library in our community.
JOANNE HOSEY
Secretary
Friends of the Library
[EDITOR’S NOTE: The Letter was also endorsed by Friends president Deb Clark, vice president Susan Scott and treasurer Sandy Traister.]