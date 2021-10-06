RIMERSBURG – Calling all artists and creative folks: The Friends of the Library group at the Eccles-Lesher Memorial Library in Rimersburg is seeking a logo to showcase the all-volunteer organization.
“It was suggested that the Friends develop a logo that’s different from the library’s logo,” Friends of the Library member Sandy Traister said last week, noting that many people don’t realize that while the Friends group works hand-in-hand to support the library, it is a separate group of local residents.
By having their own logo, Traister said that “people will come to recognize that logo as us” and begin to see just how much the group does to support library programs, events and projects.
Traister said that the mission of the Friends of the Library is “to advocate and raise awareness of the library and its many programs,” and that the group is a major supporter of the library’s Summer Reading program each year, as well as the used book store in the upper level of the library.
The group also holds Cookie Walk fundraisers during the summer car cruise, and at the A Christmas Present Craft Show in early November.
Traister said the Friends are also providing funding for prizes at the library’s upcoming Art Show in November, and the group supported the library’s Storybook Trail this summer.
“We try to give the library funds to do things they don’t have the money for,” Traister said.
For the logo contest, she said that it is open to all ages as long as the designer is a resident of the library’s service area, which includes Rimersburg, Sligo and East Brady boroughs, as well as Madison, Piney, Toby and Brady townships.
The contest runs through Nov. 30, with all submissions brought into the library or emailed to eccleslesherprogramming@gmail.com.
Traister said that the Friends would like to see the logo incorporate the “Friends of the Library” name, as well as “Eccles-Lesher Memorial Library” in the design. All entries must also include the artist’s name, address, phone number and email address.
The best part, Traister said, is that the person who submits the winning design will receive a $75 Amazon gift card.
The Friends of the Library members will judge the entries and select a winner.
“We’re hoping for something that represents our mission the best,” Traister said. “And something we can use at events to spread the word about the Friends of the Library.”