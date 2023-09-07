DISTANT – Oakland Church of God in Distant will hold its “Friendship Sunday” and annual “Dinner on the Grounds” on Sunday, Sept. 10, beginning at 10:30 a.m.
The theme will be “Black and Gold,” with retired offensive tackle and center for the Pittsburgh Steelers, John Kolb as the guest speaker.
Those attending are asked to bring a lawn chair.
Hamburgers, hotdogs and more will be provided by the church.
Games will be held after the noon meal.
This event is free and open to the public.
In case of inclement weather the event will be held inside the church.
For more information, call (814) 275-3626.