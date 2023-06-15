ALCOLA – The countdown is on for the Redbank Valley High School “Reunion of a Lifetime,” and organizers have released a list of everything to do during the July 8 event at Redbank Valley Municipal Park.
Registration will take place at the park from noon until 6 p.m. The registration table will distribute name tags and meal tickets, as well as offer 50/50 tickets and limited edition event ornaments for purchase.
Those making their way into the park can stop by a table hosted by Redbank Valley High School and district personnel that features information about the new Redbank Foundation and various programs that affect the district.
There will also be a table hosted by the Redbank Valley Chamber of Commerce, which will have coffee and water, along with information about upcoming chamber events, including the Peanut Butter Festival.
Officials said that event staff will be identifiable with their lanyards, and a first aid and security booth will also be staffed during the day.
There will also be a list of sponsors and donors displayed on the grandstand wall, along with a map of the park to show where all the activities are located.
The Vintage Vehicle Show, organized by Steve Moore, will take place in the tennis court area, marked by black and white pennants. Those bringing vintage vehicles should let the parking attendants know upon arrival.
From 1:30 to 3 p.m., tours of Redbank Valley High School will be offered. Students from the school’s National Honor Society will escorts groups and individuals on tours through the school, with tours lasting approximately 30 minutes. No reservations are needed.
Also during the day, The Gallery at New Bethlehem Town Center, located at 419 Arch Street, will be open for visits throughout the day, with area artists featured and information about other area attractions.
At the park, cornhole games will be held throughout the day at the skating rink building, with local expert Rob Shaffer on hand. Also available will be the park’s horseshoe pits between the skating rink and kitchen pavilion.
Pavilion No. 1 will feature a number of individual RVHS class displays, along with a memorial table to remember fellow classmates, friends and loved ones.
Also in the pavilion, the Redbank Valley Historical Society will be set up offering art prints of local schools for sale, as well as carvings by the late John Mogle. The group will also have Redbank memorabilia on display.
The Leader-Vindicator will also be set up nearby, with a special subscription deal just for those at the reunion.
The Redbank Trail will have a table as well, featuring a series of photos by Barb Shaffer, along with trail and other information.
And the Morgan family will also be on hand offering an original video and display to feature schools in the district, both past and present.
Food during the day will include roasting pigs and corn, and much more. The crew from M&S Meats will be set up in the kitchen pavilion to prepare the meals, which will begin serving at 6 p.m.
Group and individual photos will be available in the baseball infield area from Myers Photography. The photos, available to purchase and receive that day, will be taken in front of a unique backdrop created by Infinity Air Promotions.
At 5 p.m., all those in attendance are asked to have a seat in the grandstand for a group photo taken by a drone operated by TechReady Professionals. The group photo will be available to download from home.
Live music will be held throughout the day, with Joe’s Basement at 1 p.m. followed by Shawn Hook at 3 p.m. Billy Corbin will take the stage at 5 p.m., with the Redbank Valley Community Band performing from 7 to 8 p.m.
The entertainment rounds out with a Cavalcade of Hits, showcasing the top songs of each represented class, from 8 to 9:30 p.m.
During the Cavalcade, all guests are asked to gather in the grandstand for the grand finale of the day — a fireworks display from Peak Pyro Productions, accompanied by patriotic music.
Discounted tickets are still available until June 20. The discounted price is $20 per person, or $35 per couple.
Checks payable to “RVHS Alumni” can be sent to: Dave Sturgeon, 215 Sturgeon Lane, Mayport, PA 16240.
For more information, visit the group’s Facebook page at “RVHSreunion.”