SLIGO – In a programming first for the Clarion Conservation District (CCD), the organization is providing local children with an opportunity to discover what life is like on a farm. The program, called “Fun on the Farm,” is a four-week, hands-on learning experience that gives children ages 5-9 the chance to visit area farms and explore various aspects of agriculture.
Hannah Bequeath, CCD’s Education/Outreach Coordinator, said, “It’s a weekly series providing hands-on learning about local agriculture and showing them what local farmers do. We are having it at a couple different farms throughout the county, so hopefully [we] reach a bunch of different groups. It’s on Monday evenings [5 to 6:30 p.m.], we didn’t want it during school.”
The first week’s program at Clarion Farms was held on Wednesday, Aug. 24 (delayed due to inclement weather that Monday) and focused on raising beef cattle, while the second took place at Saylor’s Farm Products near Sligo on Monday, Aug. 29, with the emphasis on growing fruits and vegetables.
Upcoming programs include a visit to Sandy Ridge Farms near Shippenville to learn about dairy cows, and then Bendal’s Berry Patch at Fryburg, where berries and pumpkins will be the center of attention.
“I definitely wanted a wide variety of different farms to show that sometimes they look a little different, and the different scales [size of operation] as well,” relayed Bequeath on the choice of farms. “I had a list of different farms that were options to contact. We’re excited for the different variety that we have.”
At Clarion Farms the children learned how beef cows are cared for and about the products that come from them. The highlight of the program was the opportunity to help feed calves.
John Scott Port, who hosted the evening at Clarion Farms noted, “Everybody’s favorite thing here is the calves. We have 30 bottle calves and they [the children] got to hold the big bottles and give it to the calves. It’s kind of a big draw, so we talked about how we take care of the calves.”
At Saylor’s Farm Products, a tour of the farm introduced the children to how a variety of fruits and vegetables are grown, as well as how weather and wildlife can affect a crop. The children were also shown lettuce being grown hydroponically, as well as how a machine was used to transplant crops.
“Small farms struggle a lot and it’s difficult with the challenges. This year it was the weather. There’s animals and insects and all kinds of things,” said Rita Smith of Saylor’s Farm Products. “We had a really bad year this year. My first thought was this wasn’t a good year for kids to come down and see stuff because our fields look terrible. Then I thought, maybe that’s a good thing for them to see, that things don’t always work out the way you plan.”
The CCD’s mission in implementing “Fun on the Farm” is two-fold — tying the importance of locally sourced food to agricultural-relevant conservation practices.
Explained Bequeath, “I would love for them [the children] to come away with a better appreciation for where their food really comes from and that farmers rely on their customers and the local area to make a living. There’s a lot of community members that work together for similar goals. It’s important to support our local farmers.
“I also want them to learn the connection between the CCD and agricultural community, learn ways that we work with the farmers in the area to help protect our natural resources so they don’t lose soil or nutrients [in the soil].”
Similarly, though the farmers want the children to have a fun experience, they also see this as an opportunity for them to gain an appreciation of where food comes from.
“For a lot of kids, they have no clue where their milk comes from or what’s involved in the process [of producing milk],” noted Mark Beichner of Sandy Ridge Farms. “A lot of times they just go to the grocery store and they don’t know where their food comes from, the importance of how it got there from the people who make it. You can’t get enough education.”
Added Port, “Any exposure that they can get to a farm is a good thing. I want them to be able to associate people with livestock, so they understand that there are people who take care of them [cattle] and that’s what we do all the time. Make that human-animal association a little bit stronger.”
“Fun on the Farm” programming resumes after Labor Day with another two visits: Sandy Ridge Farms on Monday, Sept. 12 and Bendal’s Berry Patch the following week on Monday, Sept. 19.
If interested in attending one or both, a registration form must be completed and received by the CCD no later than the Friday before the date of each visit. Registration forms can be found under the “Events” tab on the CCD’s website (www.clarionconservation.com/) and then either dropped-off or mailed to the organization’s office at 249 S. 2nd Avenue, Clarion, PA 16214. The cost is $5 per farm visit.