SLIGO – In a programming first for the Clarion Conservation District (CCD), the organization is providing local children with an opportunity to discover what life is like on a farm. The program, called “Fun on the Farm,” is a four-week, hands-on learning experience that gives children ages 5-9 the chance to visit area farms and explore various aspects of agriculture.

Hannah Bequeath, CCD’s Education/Outreach Coordinator, said, “It’s a weekly series providing hands-on learning about local agriculture and showing them what local farmers do. We are having it at a couple different farms throughout the county, so hopefully [we] reach a bunch of different groups. It’s on Monday evenings [5 to 6:30 p.m.], we didn’t want it during school.”

