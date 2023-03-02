HARRISBURG – The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) recently announced that sign up is now underway for a new project that will focus on improving the health and resiliency of both public and private forest resources across the Allegheny Plateau.
NRCS will provide more than $330,000 in fiscal year 2023 to a partnership effort between Allegheny Forest Health Collaborative, Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, Bureau of Forestry, Pennsylvania Game Commission, Pennsylvania Woodland Stewardship Innovation Partnership, Ruffed Grouse Society and Western Pennsylvania Conservancy.
Through the Allegheny Plateau Habitat Restoration project, habitat development treatments will be prioritized through collaborative management for two at-risk species: the ruffed grouse and cerulean warbler. In turn, this project will provide benefits to communities by maintaining healthy, resilient forests through sustainable management while ensuring a consistent supply of ecosystem services.
Treatments will benefit rural and urban populations in the 10-county area that includes Cameron, Clarion, Clearfield, Elk, Forest, Jefferson, McKean, Potter, Venango and Warren counties.
This funding is part of more than $48.6 million provided this year through the Joint Chiefs’ Landscape Restoration Partnership. It is one of 14 new projects selected across the U.S. bringing together agricultural producers, forest landowners, and National Forest System lands to improve forest health using available Farm Bill conservation programs and other authorities.
The Joint Chiefs’ Landscape Restoration Partnership enables the Forest Service and NRCS to collaborate with agricultural producers and forest landowners to invest in conservation and restoration at a large enough scale to make a difference. Working in partnership, and at this scale, helps reduce wildfire threats to communities and critical infrastructure, protect water quality and supply, and improve wildlife habitat for at-risk species.
Through the new three-year projects, landowners will work with local USDA experts and partners to apply targeted forestry management practices on their land, such as thinning, hazardous fuel treatments, fire breaks, and other systems to meet unique forestry challenges in their area.
Producers and forest managers interested in signing up for the Allegheny Plateau Habitat Restoration project should apply by April. Those interested should contact their local USDA Service Center.