CLARION – Pennsylvania homeowners who experienced financial difficulties as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic may be eligible for financial help.
The state Housing Finance Agency is accepting applications for the Pennsylvania Homeowner Assistance Fund (PAHAF), which provides assistance to eligible commonwealth homeowners who were financially impacted by the pandemic.
“This is a new fund that can hopefully help some families in this area,” Clarion County Tax Claim Bureau director Megan Kerr told the Clarion County Board of Commissioners at its June 14 meeting. “Basically, this comes into play if you’ve experienced a decrease in income or an increase in expenses as a result of COVID.”
According to Kerr, the U.S. Department of Treasury recently allocated $350 million to the PAHAF to assist homeowners with mortgages, property taxes, utilities and other eligible expenses.
“If someone is really delinquent [on their taxes] this program can totally help,” Kerr said, pointing to the county’s upcoming tax sale in September. “But it’s crucial that they apply now.”
Kerr explained that, according to the state, income eligibility guidelines are equal to or less than 150 percent of the area’s median income.
“For a family of four in Clarion County, that limit is $109,200,” she said. “That family can make up to that and still be eligible.”
In addition to income eligibility, information provided by the state Housing Finance Authority states applicants must also own and occupy the property as their primary residence and have “experienced a financial hardship as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic after Jan. 21, 2020,” including hardships that began before and continued after that date.
“The maximum amount of assistance for any homeowner under the PAHAF is $30,000 or up to 24 months of assistance,” it continues, noting that homeowners are not permitted to receive assistance for mortgage or reinstatements, property charges or utility payments from “another federal, state, local, nonprofit or tribal source.”
In order to apply for the financial assistance, the authority states, homeowners must provide copies of a government-issued photo ID, Social Security Card, tax identification card or another income-related form and proof of current income and home ownership. The applicant must also attest to a COVID-related income decrease or expense increase.
“If you are accepted and given funding, you do not have to pay this money back,” Kerr said, encouraging any and all eligible Clarion County residents to apply. “It’s free to apply, and it’s free money, so why not?”
For more information on the program or to apply, visit www.pahaf.org, or call 1-888-987-2423.
Commissioners
Advance Playground Grant Application
In other business at Tuesday morning’s meeting, Commissioners Ted Tharan, Wayne Brosius and Ed Heasley took the next step in the county’s ongoing efforts to secure grant funding from the state Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) for all-inclusive playground equipment at the Clarion County Park in Paint Township.
The commissioners approved a commitment letter for the county’s application for a Commonwealth Financing Authority Greenways, Trails and Recreation Program grant in the amount of $250,000.
“The project will allow the county to rehabilitate and further develop a key asset...into a thriving community park for all residents,” a letter to DCED signed by the commissioners states of the Clarion County Park Inclusive Playground Project.
According to the letter, the project will include the installation of proper ADA-accessible paths, playground equipment, restrooms and pavilions.
In addition to $192,800 in grant funding previously awarded by the state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, county officials will commit $78,630 from the county’s internal reserves to complete the project as proposed.
Tharan pointed out that although the pandemic has slowed the process, engineers are currently preparing the project to go out for bid.
Other Business
• The commissioners approved a letter of support for House Bill 2434 of the 2022 Session, which proposes an increase in the Medicare reimbursement rates for ambulance services.
• The appointment of Randy Callen to the NWPA Job Connect Board was reclassified to represent the Small Business Sector. Callen’s term is effective June 14, 2022 through June 30, 2024.
• A memorandum of understanding was approved between the county and the United Mine Workers of America International Union for hazard payments for corrections officers at the jail from COVID relief funds the county received as part of the American Rescue Plan.
• County officials opened and accepted the highest bids for multiple county surplus vehicles, pending bid verification.