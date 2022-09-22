HARRISBURG – Two recreational enhancement projects in Clarion County will receive a combined total of more than $265,000 in state grant funding, Rep. Donna Oberlander (R-Clarion) and Sen. Scott Hutchinson (R-Oil City) announced on Tuesday.

The first grant, totaling $242,396, has been awarded to Clarion Blueprint Community Inc. for its work to install a new playground at the Clarion Community Park within Clarion Borough.

