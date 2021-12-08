KITTANNING – Long-awaited relief for the Allegheny River village of Rimer’s flooding problems may soon be ready to roll.
At last week’s meeting of the Armstrong County Commissioners, the final piece of funding was approved for a $65,000 project that will improve emergency access for Rimer-area residents in the event of flooding.
“It will help those residents out,” Armstrong Trails executive director Chris Ziegler told the commissioners.
She said that the $15,000 in Marcellus Legacy funding awarded by the county would be combined with a $50,000 state Department of Community and Economic Development Greenways, Recreation and Trails Program grant to place new decking and railings along two grade separated crossings in Rimer, giving residents emergency access to Scenic and Poseytown roads in the event that floodwaters hit Rimer, as they have done routinely during winter and spring in recent years.
“When Rimerton Road floods, residents in Rimer can use the trail to get out,” Ziegler said, noting that the trail group has an agreement in place with Madison Township (Armstrong County) for the emergency access.
The funding will also provide for new bridge decking along the trail over Pine Creek in Mosgrove and over Whiskey Run in Templeton.
Commissioners Don Myers, Jason Renshaw and Pat Fabian unanimously approved the funding at their Dec. 2 meeting.
Ziegler said that she’s anxious to get the project underway.
“This project is ready to go,” she said, explaining that the trail group is awaiting the final project designs before either seeking bids for the materials or purchasing them through the state’s no-bid program. She said that the labor for the project will be in-house staff and volunteers.
“We are using a hollow-core, precast concrete that will hold vehicle weights in an emergency,” she said.
As long as the materials are available, Ziegler said she hopes the project can begin this winter.
“We want to do it in the wintertime because there’s not a lot of trail traffic,” she said.
“This is a long time coming,” county chief administrator Aaron Poole said, noting that the grant has been in the works for more than a year.
Other Business
• The commissioners approved an agreement with Jeffrey S. Jessell to provide election services for the county in 2022.
• An agreement with Jesse McCullough was also approved for GIS (global information system) consulting services for the county’s 911, assessment and mapping departments at a cost of $35 per hour.
• DeJay Claypoole of Worthington was reappointed to a four-year term as farmer director on the Armstrong Conservation District Board, while Jerry Longwell of Kittanning was reappointed to a four-year term as a public director on the board. It was noted that Longwell has been serving on the board since 1965, while Claypoole has been a member since 1982. Commissioner Jason Renshaw was also reappointed to a one-year term on the board as a commissioner director.
• The commissioners recognized two long-time county employees who are retiring at the end of this year. Carol Pontious was recognized for 32 years with the county’s Children, Youth and Family Services, while Sandra Romanowski was recognized for 44 years of work in the Register and Recorder’s Office.