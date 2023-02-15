MADISON TWP. – A Union High School teacher has helped bring the school district and Madison Township together to pursue the development of a community fitness and recreation center on school property.
Scott Kindel, who also serves as Union’s athletic director, said last week that he has been working with federal and state leaders to obtain funding for a project that would benefit many residents and students from the area.
“We feel we’re the hub of the community,” Kindel said of the role the school district plays in the area. “We’re just trying to help out the community, and the students as well.”
The idea for the project started a few years ago, Kindel said, after he read about another area school district that received funding with the help of U.S. Sen. Robert Casey.
At the time, he said he reached out to Casey’s office to see if similar support could be attained for Union; however, he said nothing materialized.
A year later, Kindel tried again, with nearly the same lack of results.
Then last year, he said he reached out to Casey’s office a third time, and progress began to be made. Kindel said he’s been in contact with Casey’s top aides from his Washington, D.C. and Harrisburg offices, and representatives visited Union before Christmas.
The project has many facets, Kindel said.
“What we’re looking at is creating opportunities for our community,” he said, noting that the new facility, if funded, could be constructed at the back of the high school football stadium.
The focal point of the idea started with the school’s track, which Kindel said is utilized by many area residents throughout the year. With the track needing to be resurfaced before too long, Kindel said ideas began to develop about a larger, more community-focussed project.
“We don’t want to stop there,” he said of the track.
The new building would offer up a new and improved concession stand for the Vidunas Stadium site, along with public restrooms. It would also include a fitness center that would be open to the community, featuring both an aerobic area and weight training.
Initial plans also call for locker rooms, batting cages and more.
And because the choral rooms in Union High School are closed twice a year as they serve as Madison Township polling locations, Kindel said the new building would have an area that could be used during elections as well.
In presenting the ideas to Casey’s office, Kindel emphasized that members of the community now need to travel to the YMCA in Clarion for fitness and track options. He said the travel and the cost to join the YMCA can be prohibitive for many people, especially those from an area with a low median income level.
“They seem to be in alignment with us,” Kindel said of Casey’s representatives. He also noted that U.S. Congressman Glenn “GT” Thompson is now also on board for the project, and both he and Casey are working toward seeking funding for the project from the U.S. Senate and U.S. House.
Kindel added that state Rep. Donna Oberlander and state Sen. Scott Hutchinson have also been brought into the mix to see if any state funds can be obtained.
“We’re pushing as many buttons as we can,” Kindel said.
Because of stipulations tied to the federal grants, Kindel explained that Union School District itself would not be eligible for the funding stream. Madison Township officials were brought on board because the money can be awarded to a municipality.
“Madison Township has been great,” Kindel said, noting that he’s also seeking letters of support from other boroughs and townships in the area.
Letters of support from families of students, residents of the area and businesses are also encouraged.
Work is progressing on designs for the proposed facility, Kindel said, with CBF Contracting of Sligo handling the plans. Cost estimates are then needed before the funding applications can be formally submitted.
Kindel said that while no timeframe has been developed, all the information needs to be turned into Casey’s office in March or April.
“They’re going to spend the money somewhere, so why not spend it on a rural community where you get more bang for your buck?” Kindel said. “The opportunities are there; if we don’t ask, they don’t know we’re here.”