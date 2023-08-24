KITTANNING – With no word from the state on a long-delayed multi-municipal grant application for road work in Armstrong County, officials last week moved ahead with seeking an alternative source of funding for the project.
County planning director Darin Alviano said that Armstrong County had applied for a PennDOT multi-modal grant last year. And while the recipients of the funding are typically announced early in the new year, nothing yet has been determined for those grants.
Like many other counties in the same situation, Alviano said Armstrong will submit a similar grant application, this time to the state Department of Community and Economic Development to help jump start the million-dollar project in five Armstrong County municipalities.
County commissioners Don Myers, Jason Renshaw and Pat Fabian approved a resolution at their Aug. 17 meeting to authorize the grant application.
Officials said the project would include the following road repairs:
• Pine Township — Fourth Street, Third Street, Second Street, Stone Avenue and Anderson Road.
• Rayburn Township — Armsdale Road.
• Applewold Borough — Shady Lane, Ridge Avenue, Franklin Avenue and Hickory Street.
• Elderton Borough — North Main Street, South Main Street and East Saltwork Street.
• Parks Township — Maple Road.
Also at last week’s meeting, the commissioners approved an agreement with the Armstrong County Industrial Development Council related to a $2 million grant for the construction of a 30,000-square-foot building at the RIDC Armstrong Innovation Park at Northpointe.
Officials said that work was set to begin on the new building, with the completion anticipated by early spring.
“We have a lot of companies inquiring about that building,” Alviano told the commissioners. He said that if the building is filled before it is completed, RIDC will start work on another building.
“These are job-creating companies we’re talking to,” he said.
“There are so many benefits to working with RIDC,” Myers added of the county’s partnership with the development company.
Other Business
• The commissioners made $5,000 Marcellus Legacy donations to the following organizations: Armstrong County 4-H, Armstrong County Mounted Posse for repairs to the horse barn at the Dayton Fairgrounds, and the Pennsylvania State Police Armstrong County Camp Cadet. A $4,000 donation was approved for the Leechburg Fire Company’s water rescue and dive team.
• Approval was given for an agreement between the county and Nutrition Inc., which provides meals at the county jail. Warden Jessica Hicks said that the contract sets rates at 25 cents per tray over the next two years.
• An agreement with Lawrence County was also approved, giving Armstrong an option to house juvenile offenders in the Lawrence County Jail facility if needed.