MORE THAN $650,000 in funding is being sought for improvements to Trinity Point in Monroe Township.

 By RON WILSHIRE L-V Correspondent

CLARION – The Clarion County Planning Commission unanimously voted at its July meeting to send a letter of support for a Monroe Township application for a $653,990 multi-modal grant for the Trinity Point Transportation Project.

The project would complete the existing road infrastructure, improve pedestrian and bicycle safety and increase the use of existing public transportation within Monroe Township, according to Steve Ketner, Planning Commission administrator.

