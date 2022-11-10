FOXBURG – A $500,000 grant was announced to members of Foxburg Golf Preservation Inc. and Foxburg Country Club members by state Rep. Donna Oberlander (R-Clarion) in a recent ceremony at Foxburg Country Club.
The grant is from the Department of Community and Economic Development and is restricted for historic restoration and preservation of the oldest golf course in continuous use in the United States.
“A revived, healthy golf course will preserve this national landmark, enhance the recreational golf experience, expand regional economic opportunities and serve the area’s youth, veterans and disabled golfers,” said Oberlander.
The golf course was granted status by the Department of Interior’s National Registry of Historic Places in 2007 and houses artifacts from the American Golf Museum.
Andrew Rapp is the founder of Foxburg Golf Preservation, a nonprofit 501c3 organization dedicated to historic preservation of the course that traces its 135-year rich history all the way back to Scotland’s St. Andrews.
“The funding will assist in restoring degraded irrigation lines and water distribution, upgrading turf equipment and storage facilities, and restoring greens, tee boxes, fairways and architectural features,” Rapp said.
Rapp continued, “The DCED funds will allow the Foxburg Golf Course to improve in areas that are long overdue for an upgrade. These funds can make an immediate impact on conditions and maintenance to this historic site in Clarion County. Collaboration with the Foxburg golf course directors will continue. We will work with the golf course staff on what those projects will be in 2023 and 2024 with particular focus on infrastructure. This money will allow us to make improvements to the course without levying additional burdens on their operations as well as prepare for the larger restoration in the following years. This opportunity could not have come at a better time. We are grateful.”
Leo Marron, president of the Foxburg Country Club board of directors, said that, “As a result of economic conditions, Foxburg has simply not been able to sustain consistent investment in the course’s maintenance needs, its infrastructure or equipment over the years.”
Ron Forse of Forse Golf Design, a leading national golf course historian and architect has been hired to provide a master plan for a Foxburg golf restoration. A Foxburg design committee has been working on the final design plans for the past 12 months. The final design and rendering are expected very soon.
Foxburg Golf Preservation was founded in 2021 by a group of committed volunteers to address the course needs and to preserve the historic, recreational, economic, health, social and environmental benefits of the historic facility. This project was financed in part by a grant from the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, Department of Community and Economic Development through its Community and Economic Assistance Grant program.
Foxburg Golf Preservation has established a campaign called the 1887project.org to raise $2 million for the complete restoration. They are encouraging end-of year chaitable donations at Foxburg Golf Preservation Inc., 1887 Project, P.O. Box 326, Foxburg, PA 16036.
To encourage donations, a $100,000 challenge match has been offered by Foxburg Golf Preservation Inc. Board Director Gary Whittington, and former Foxburg Country Club board member Jeff Carr. Nearly $50,000 in contributions have been matched so far. The Carr-Whittington Challenge will match gifts greater than $1,000 from the fund.
Whittington’s spouse, Mary, is an Emlenton native. They reside in Corpus Christi, Texas and are the parents of Ryan, Ashley and Amanda. Jeff Carr, of The Woodlands, Texas, is a former Emlenton resident and multi-year Club Champion who, when residing in Emlenton, donated many hours toward the operation and maintenance of Foxburg Country Club and its historic course. Carr, his wife Sue and daughter Karey all now reside in Texas.
“We still have large milestones to accomplish with regards to total funding for this project,” Rapp added. “We need help from the community and the golf industry as well. We are looking for corporate sponsors as our next steps to fund this monumental project.”