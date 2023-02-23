KITTANNING – It’s been an upstream battle for a number of years to keep the upper locks along the Allegheny River open for recreational boaters.
But recent news paints an even bleaker picture; not only for the four locks that serve Armstrong County, but those farther downstream toward Pittsburgh as well.
At their meeting last week, Armstrong County Commissioners Don Myers, Jason Renshaw and Pat Fabian were told of new obstacles to keep the river open for boaters.
“We have some real challenging times coming,” said Mike Ferris, president of the Allegheny River Development Corporation (ARDC), the local group that has raised hundreds of thousands of dollars in recent years to keep Locks 6-9 operating certain days throughout the summer season.
Ferris told the commissioners that with last year’s closing of the Cheswick Generating Station along the Allegheny River at Springdale, commercial boat traffic on the river took a huge hit. And since lock funding and operations are based solely on commercial boat traffic, he said the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is considering options for the future of the locks.
A special meeting with the Army Corps is being planned in Pittsburgh on March 22, Ferris said, noting that he and other stakeholders plan to attend.
He said that it appears that “tremendous cuts” are coming to the operation of Locks 4 and 5, located at Natrona and Freeport.
Already finding it difficult to raise enough money each year to keep Locks 6-9 open for recreational boaters, Ferris said the prospect of service cuts to Locks 4-5 could have a big impact to businesses upstream in Armstrong County.
“You’re talking big ticket dollars,” Myers said, noting that the commissioners will do what they can to help. “It’s [the river] is an awesome resource to have.”
Locks 6-9 are located at Clinton, Kittanning, Templeton and Rimer.
Ferris explained that recreational boating is not factored in when the Army Corps looks at river traffic.
“It’s all based on commercial traffic,” he said, noting that the ARDC has been raising the money to keep the upper locks open for many years now. “It’s a labor of love.”
Myers questioned if anything has been done to automate the lock operations, but Ferris said that while the idea has been talked about for a long time, nothing has come of it.
A potential bright spot, he said, is that river traffic could increase with the growth of the Freeport Terminals. And the new Iron City/Pittsburgh Brewing complex at Creighton is also hoping to attract boaters as its business there is developed.
Ferris said that recreational boating on the local river brings a “tremendous among of money” into Armstrong County.
“But it doesn’t count,” he said of the Army Corps’ river traffic formula.
To help out for this summer’s boating, the commissioners approved a $15,000 allocation from the county’s Marcellus Legacy Fund for the ARDC.