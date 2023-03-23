PLUMCREEK TWP. – Acting Armstrong County Controller Tammie L. Gaff has announced she will seek election as county controller.
She plans to be a candidate on the Republican ballot in the May primary election.
The recent early retirement of Controller Myra Miller created a vacancy and Gaff was appointed as acting county controller to finish Miller’s unexpired term.
Gaff served in the controller’s office for 34 years and cited her experience and knowledge of all phases of the office. She has been deputy controller for the past 14 years.
She maintains her experience by annually attending the Pennsylvania State Controllers’ Conference for educational updates pertaining to changes in county government policy and procedures.
Gaff’s office is responsible for the county’s fiscal affairs: reviewing, approving and preparing bills of the county, maintaining the county accounting system and performing internal audits. She is responsible for reporting the escheatment of funds to the Pennsylvania Department of Treasury.
She administers the county’s pension plan and maintains custody of financial reports, contracts, leases, grants and the county bid process. She is a member of the county Retirement, Salary and Prison boards.
Gaff, a lifetime resident of Armstrong County, lives in Plumcreek Township. She joined county government out of high school and has worked with the Controller’s Office for 34 years.