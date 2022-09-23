HARRISBURG, PA: The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board reported recently that the combined total revenue generated from all forms of gaming along with fantasy contests during August 2022 was $425,390,202 an increase of 4.24% compared to revenue generated in August 2021.
Sources of gaming revenue regulated by the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board include slot machines, table games, internet gaming, sports wagering, fantasy contests and video gaming terminals (VGTs). The Board has posted separate reports for these types of gaming on its website, https://gamingcontrolboard.pa.gov/.
The following chart compiles all revenue generated in August 2022 by casinos along with fantasy contests and video gaming terminals operated by other vendors and includes a comparison to total revenue generated last August.
Hollywood Casino at Penn National — $60,936,395 (2022); $49,804,684 (2021); 22.35% (percent change).
Parx Casino — $56,262,013; $59,158,586; -4.90%
Rivers Casino Philadelphia — $45,099,693; $48,591,140; -7.19%
Wind Creek Bethlehem — $42,762,628; $44,957,469; -4.88%
Valley Forge Casino Resort — $42,689,505; $28,860,747; 47.92%
Rivers Casino Pittsburgh — $29,264,466; $31,381,019; -6.74%
Hollywood Casino at the Meadows — $25,301,394; $23,875,992; 5.97%
Mount Airy Casino Resort — $23,055,810; $24,006,829; -3.96%
Live! Casino Philadelphia — $21,736,275; $21,335,286; 1.88%
Mohegan Sun Pocono — $18,856,242; $21,818,531; -13.58%
Harrah's Philadelphia — $17,501,637; $19,074,890; -8.25%
Presque Isle Downs and Casino — $10,387,631; $12,307,412; -15.60%
Live! Casino Pittsburgh — $9,344,696; $9,534,295; -1.99%
Hollywood Casino York — $8,413,938; $4,777,777; 76.11%
Hollywood Casino Morgantown — $7,513,534; $998,698; 652.33%
Video Gaming Terminals — $3,683,907; $3,621,722; 1.72%
Lady Luck Casino Nemacolin — $1,739,352; $2,377,016; -26.83%
Fantasy Contests — $841,087; $1,609,978; -47.76%
Statewide Total — $425,390,202; $408,092,073; 4.24%