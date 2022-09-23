HARRISBURG, PA: The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board reported recently that the combined total revenue generated from all forms of gaming along with fantasy contests during August 2022 was $425,390,202 an increase of 4.24% compared to revenue generated in August 2021.

Sources of gaming revenue regulated by the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board include slot machines, table games, internet gaming, sports wagering, fantasy contests and video gaming terminals (VGTs). The Board has posted separate reports for these types of gaming on its website, https://gamingcontrolboard.pa.gov/.

