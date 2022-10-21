HARRISBURG: The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board reported recently that the combined total revenue generated from all forms of gaming along with fantasy contests during September 2022 was $448,475,624 an increase of 7.89% compared to revenue generated in September 2021.
Sources of gaming revenue regulated by the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board include slot machines, table games, internet gaming, sports wagering, fantasy contests and video gaming terminals (VGTs). The Board has posted separate reports for these types of gaming on its website, https://gamingcontrolboard.pa.gov/.
The following chart compiles all revenue generated in September 2022 by casinos along with fantasy contests and video gaming terminals operated by other vendors and includes a comparison to total revenue generated last September.
- Hollywood Casino at Penn National — $65,994,974 (September 2022); $55,898,340 (September 2021); 18.06% (percent change).
- Parx Casino — $55,670,723; $57,163,521; -2.61%
- Valley Forge Casino Resort — $53,055,424; $41,525,237; 27.77%
- Wind Creek Bethlehem — $44,803,011; $43,689,179; 2.55%
- Rivers Casino Philadelphia — $44,623,138; $47,904,694; -6.85%
- Rivers Casino Pittsburgh — $32,269,422; $33,141,240; -2.63%
- Hollywood Casino at the Meadows — $27,515,214; $18,914,160; 45.47%
- Mount Airy Casino Resort — $22,504,336; $21,825,030; 3.11%
- Live! Casino Philadelphia — $21,303,358; $19,589,408; 8.75%
- Mohegan Sun Pocono — $20,402,866; $21,363,561; -4.50%
- Harrah's Philadelphia — $17,394,255; $17,597,517; -1.16%
- Presque Isle Downs and Casino — $10,795,933; $11,547,177; -6.51%
- Live! Casino Pittsburgh — $9,352,984; $9,175,334; 1.94%
- Hollywood Casino York — $8,506,322; $7,038,970; 20.85%
- Hollywood Casino Morgantown — $7,001,462; $381,327; +1,000%
- Video Gaming Terminals — $3,496,670; $3,406,058; 2.66%
- Lady Luck Casino Nemacolin — $1,898,164; $2,297,351; -17.38%
- Fantasy Contests — $1,887,368; $3,213,669; -41.27%
- Statewide Total — $448,475,624; $415,671,773; 7.89%
Total tax revenue generated collectively through all forms of gaming and fantasy contests was $182,138,324 during September 2022.