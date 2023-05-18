CLARION – The Garden Club of Clarion County recently announced the recipient of the club’s Hannah Fox Scholarship.
Kaine McFarland, son of Lonnie and Roxanne McFarland of Tylersburg, was awarded the $1,000 scholarship.
A senior at North Clarion High School, McFarland participates in cross country, track, National Honor Society, Junior Historians, Envirothon and the school musical. He is also the secretary of the Governor’s Youth Advisory Council for Hunting, Fishing and Conservation, and a member of the Clarion County Sportsmen For Youth Junior Sportsmen.
After graduation, McFarland plans to attend PennWest Clarion to major in Fisheries and Wildlife Biology.