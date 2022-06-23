KNOX – Nicholas Cosper is the winner of the 2022-2023 Hannah Fox Memorial Scholarship given by the Garden Club of Clarion County.
Cosper has lived in Clarion County his entire life and attended Keystone High School. He enjoys hunting, fishing, biking and outdoor activities.
He loves all sports, especially football and baseball. He was named all-conference in football twice as a kicker and was named the team’s special teams player of the year.
Cosper plans to attend the University of Akron to pursue a career in land surveying, and plans to one day own his own land surveying business. He chose to pursue a career in land surveying since he would get to be mostly outdoors.