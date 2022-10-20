FOXBURG – Members of the Garden Club of Clarion County met at Lincoln Hall in Foxburg on Tuesday, Oct. 11.
President Deb Lauer called the meeting to order and welcomed everyone in attendance.
Following a lunch of loaded potato soup, spinach salad with nuts, fruit and dressing, choice of egg or chicken salad croissant and a choice of coconut cream pie or lemon meringue pie for dessert, the regular meeting was held.
Paulette Colantonio and Alice Thurau from the Seneca Rocks Audubon Society presented a program, “Birds Need our Help — What We Can Do.”
There has been a 25 percent loss of birds since 1970 from many factors and several suggestions were given to combat these factors.
They stressed a bird-friendly habitat and the use of plants and flowers native to Pennsylvania.
Group leaders reported on their part of the Woodland Christmas project and other matters of routine business were discussed.