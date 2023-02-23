CLARION – The Garden Clubs Federation of Pennsylvania District VIII is accepting applications for the Helen Roberge Scholarship for the 2023-2024 academic year.
The $1,000 scholarship is available for seniors in high school and students in college.
Applicants must major in horticulture, floriculture, landscape design/architecture, botany, biology (excluding medical), forestry, agronomy, conservation, plant pathology, environmental concern, city planning (rural or urban) or land management.
Applications must be sent to the District VIII scholarship chairperson no later than June 30.
For more information or to receive an application, contact Rosie Lawrence at (814) 745-2705.