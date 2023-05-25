CLARION – A workshop titled, “Gardening for Birds and Pollinators” will be held on Saturday, June 24, at the Cook Forest Sawmill Center for the Arts.
The goal of the workshop is to raise awareness of the importance of native plants and to encourage the public to incorporate native plants into thier backyards to benefit nature.
The three workshop speakers will provide the audience with information for converting a lawn to a lovely native garden, choosing the right native plants and attracting more pollinators and birds.
Connie Schmotzer, Penn State Extension Coordinator for Pollinator Certification and with 30 years of experience with native plants, will show how she transformed her suburban yard to a “native paradise.”
Roxanne Swan, horticulturalist for the Audubon Society of Western Pennsylvania, will present “Supporting Pollinators of Native Plants.”
Laura Jackson, vice president of Juniata Valley Audubon, will share how she has planted native shrubs, trees and flowers around her rural property to attract and support more birds. Her presentation title is “Birds in My Garden.”
Michael Leahy, a guide for Seneca Rocks Audubon, will lead an optional bird walk from the Sawmill Center for the Arts from 8 to 8:45 a.m. before the workshop. He will lead another optional walk in the Forest Cathedral after the workshop at 1:30 p.m. Both walks are open to the public.
The workshop begins at 8:55 a.m and ends at 12:30 p.m.
Registration is $20. Paper registration (deadline June 15) is available on the Seneca Rocks Audubon website at www.senecarocksaudubon.org.
The co-hosts for “Gardening for Birds and Pollinators” are Seneca Rocks Audubon Society, Clarion Conservation District, Penn State Extension Master Gardeners of Clarion County and Cook Forest Conservancy. Each of the co-hosts will have information tables at the event.
Questions can be emailed to senecarocksaudubon@gmail.com.