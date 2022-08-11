FREEPORT – Experience Armstrong Inc., the official tourism promotion agency for Armstrong County, recently announced the return of Gateway Clipper Fleet cruises to the area.
Three cruises will take place on Saturday, Oct. 1, setting sail from Freeport’s Riverfront Park.
“The Princess” will host passengers for three sailing options. The breakfast cruise at 9:30 a.m. for $55 per person includes a meal and a complimentary beverage. The afternoon sightseeing cruise at 1:30 p.m. for $35 per adult and $25 per child (children under two are free) will feature entertainment suitable for families. The dinner cruise at 6 p.m. for $75 a person includes a meal, a complimentary beverage and entertainment.
A cash bar will be available for the breakfast and dinner cruises, and a snack bar will be available for the sightseeing cruise.
The breakfast and dinner cruises are two-and-a-half hours long, while the sightseeing cruise is two hours long. Boarding begins a half hour before sailing times.
Free parking will be available off-site, and a shuttle service will be provided from the parking area to the loading site. Handicap parking and shuttling will also be available.
“We are thrilled to bring the Gateway Clipper back to showcase the beautiful Allegheny River and our charming communities,” said Experience Armstrong Inc. Director Cheyenne Filous. “We hope that by providing ongoing shuttle services throughout the day, guests will spend time exploring the unique offerings of Freeport, including local favorites like 1833 Coffee and Tea Co., Lock 5 Tavern, The Mercantile, Essential Fermentation, Liberty Corner Tavern, Brickyard Freeport, and more before or after their cruise.”