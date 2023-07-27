FREEPORT – Experience Armstrong Inc., the official destination marketing organization for Armstrong County, recently announced the return of the Gateway Clipper Fleet to Armstrong County.
Four sightseeing cruises will be held from Freeport’s Riverside Park on Saturday, Sept. 30.
Passengers aboard “The Duchess” can choose from one of four sailings, at 9 a.m., noon, 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. Tickets are $48 per person. A cash bar and snack bar will be available on each cruise. The 6 p.m. sailing will have live entertainment provided by the acoustic band, The Impromptus.
Each sightseeing cruise is two hours long with narration. Boarding begins a half hour before sailing. Participants will board at Riverside Park in Freeport. Free parking will be available off-site, and a shuttle service will be provided from the parking area to the loading point. Handicap parking and shuttling will also be available.
“We are excited to bring the Gateway Clipper back to Armstrong County and proudly showcase the beautiful Allegheny River and our charming communities,” said Experience Armstrong Inc. Director Tracie LeShock Bowser. “We hope that by providing ongoing shuttle services throughout the day, guests will spend time exploring the unique offerings of Freeport and patronize the local businesses, including favorites like 1833 Coffee and Tea Co., Lock 5 Tavern, Essential Fermentation, Liberty Corner Tavern, Brickyard Freeport, and more before or after their cruise.”
Tickets are being offered online only and are available now at www.eventbrite.com/e/2023-armstrong-county-gateway-clipper-cruise-tickets-634232655947?aff=ebdssbdestsearch.