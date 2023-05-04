NEW BETHLEHEM – The Redbank Valley Historical Society will host an open house for its Genealogy Center on Monday, May 8 at 6:30 p.m.
The program will honor Clarence Ray Shirey.
Beginning in 1965, Shirey worked on genealogy research for more than 50 years and published many volumes of books on his lineage. The society is attempting to promote genealogy research and honor Shirey’s desire that his published genealogies be made available for the use of local researchers.
The historical society will also take part in the 2023 Redbank Valley Day of Giving. At the May 8 open house, guests can drop off donations at the History Center.