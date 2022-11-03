KITTANNING – Longtime Armstrong County employee and elected official Brenda George announced last week that she will retire from her position as county prothonotary at the start of the new year.
“After more than 38 years of dedicated service with the County of Armstrong, I have decided to retire Jan. 6, 2023,” Deanville-area native George said in a statement released last week. “At the age of 17, I first walked up the courthouse steps to begin a summer job with the Sheriff, Joseph B. Frick. I spent that summer assisting customers, riding on female transports and learning about court functions.
“After graduation, I once again came back to the courthouse and accepted a summer position in the Tax Claim Department,” she said. “I then finally accepted a full-time position in the Prothonotary and Clerk of Court Office.”
George said her time in the office taught her how much she loved public service, and that she was committed to making a difference.
“I spent the next several years having the opportunity to grow and learn under the direction of my predecessors, Duane Guthrie, Mary Lou Mull and Nancy Heilman,” she said.
Then, in 1999, George decided to run for the prothonotary position on the Republican ticket, and was elected to her first term starting in 2000. She was re-elected five more times.
Her current term as prothonotary runs through 2023.
“Many, many thanks to the court, employees, co-workers, attorneys and fellow elected officials, as well as a special thank you to family for the love and support throughout my career,” George said. “It has been a great privilege to serve as your Prothonotary and Clerk Courts. Thank you for the trust and confidence you have placed in me. I feel fortunate to have been entrusted by the people of Armstrong County. I pray I have served you well!”