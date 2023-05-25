RIMERSBURG – With diplomas set to be awarded tomorrow evening (Friday), Union High School recently named the top students from the Class of 2023.
This year’s valedictorian is Katie Gezik, while the class salutatorian is Holly Murray.
Gezik is the daughter of Paula and Jim Gezik of Rimersburg.
While at Union, she has been a member of the basketball and volleyball teams, and has taken part in marching band, concert band, concert choir, Art Club and Travel Club. She was chosen for county and district choir festivals.
Gezik has served as treasurer of the Class of 2023, president of the National Honor Society and treasurer of Art Club.
Outside of school, she has helped with the Wreaths Across America program in Rimersburg, and helped paint a mural at the local military museum. She also works at Taste-T-Freeze.
Following graduation, Gezik plans to attend PennWest Clarion University to pursue a degree in biology and pre-medicine. She then intends to enroll at LECOM, with her sights set on becoming a doctor in emergency medicine.
Murray is the daughter of Tim and Susan Murray of Rimersburg.
She is a member of the National Honor Society, marching band, Art Club, Prom Committee, Girl Scouts, Travel Club, Physics Club and part of the school’s BotsIQ robotics team.
Murray has been heavily involved in the community through the years, taking part in the semi-annual fashion show and visits with residents of Clarview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, and serving as a penpal for at-risk elementary students. She has also taken part in the Memorial Day parades and services in Rimersburg and Sligo each year from 2018 to 2023, and helped paint the mural at the Donald Lobaugh Military Museum in Rimersburg.
A volunteer for the Wreaths Across America program in 2020 and 2021, Murray has also volunteered at the Union Pool Park in Sligo, and with the Share-A-Care holiday food pantry from 2017 through 2022. With her local Girl Scout troop, Murray earned her Silver Award by taking part in a improvement project at the Southern Clarion County Little League fields in Rimersburg.
Murray works at Tom’s Riverside in Rimersburg.
Her future plans are to attend West Virginia University to obtain a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering, with a minor in aerospace studies.