Farnham, Kat

KATHERINE “KAT” FARNHAM

FOXBURG – Allegheny RiverStone Center for the Arts will present Billboard-charting, nine-time Global Music Award-winning and internationally acclaimed singer, songwriter and pianist Katherine “Kool Kat” Farnham and her three piece band for a musical journey at Foxburg’s Lincoln Hall on Saturday, Sept. 17, at 7:30 p.m.

Farnham will perform with her band, which includes Denny Jiosa, guitar; Roy Vogt, bass; and Rich Adams, drums.

Latest Videos

Recommended for you

Tags

Trending Food Videos