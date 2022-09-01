FOXBURG – Allegheny RiverStone Center for the Arts will present Billboard-charting, nine-time Global Music Award-winning and internationally acclaimed singer, songwriter and pianist Katherine “Kool Kat” Farnham and her three piece band for a musical journey at Foxburg’s Lincoln Hall on Saturday, Sept. 17, at 7:30 p.m.
Farnham will perform with her band, which includes Denny Jiosa, guitar; Roy Vogt, bass; and Rich Adams, drums.
The four-octave vocalist and classically trained pianist crosses musical styles, and for her Lincoln Hall audience she will perform songs from her most recent award-winning album, “Love Philosophy.” Her set will combine originals with well-loved jazz and Latin jazz standards, adult contemporary, Broadway, soul, R&B, fusion and well known favorites, such as “Besame Mucho,” Billie Holiday’s “Good Morning Heartache” and the Broadway hit, “People.”
Tickets are $25 for adults, $20 for members and $15 for students. Tickets can be reserved by calling (724) 659-3153 to pay by check or cash at the door. Advance tickets can also be purchased online at alleghenyriverstone.org.
Saturday, Sept. 17, is also the All Clarion Arts Day in Foxburg, beginning at the Red Brick Gallery. Guests can arrive before the concert for a wine and cheese opening from 5 to 7 p.m. for the exhibit of five Clarion artists: Mary Hamilton, Carolyn Shiffhouer, H.O. “Jake” Jacobson, Karl Jacobson and Darren Troese.
Those attending the meet-the-artists reception on Sept. 17 will receive a voucher to only pay the $20 ARCA member price for Kat Farnham’s 7:30 p.m. concert in Lincoln Hall.
Calling herself a jazz and Americana roots musician, Farnham’s actual roots trace back to Clarion, as a graduate of Clarion Area High School.
She was the former Clarion “Miss Teen Autumn Leaf Festival,” and was raised in a musical family. Her father, Dean, a Clarion University professor, was a musician-arranger-scholar who in his earlier life toured as a trombonist with Arthur Fiedler and the Boston Pops, and performed with the Baltimore Symphony and the Santa Fe Opera.
Farnham took piano lessons from her mom, an early influence, as she was a concert pianist herself and director of the New England Conservatory’s Wellesley Branch. A young prodigy, Farnham wrote her first song at age five during a family road trip, and performed her first vocal solo the same year. She went on to graduate summa cum laude from Boston’s renowned Berklee College of Music.