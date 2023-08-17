ALCOLA – Officials at the Clarion County Fair have selected winners in the 4-H goat category. Premiums for goats are $10 for first, $8 for second, $6 for third and $5 for fourth.
Doe, 4 Months (Under 8 Months): 1 — Jasmine Joiner of Mayport; 2 — Josie Shick of Mayport.
Light Weight: 1 — Kylee King of Emlenton; 2 — Rowen Byers of Fairmount City; 3 — Westin Byers of Fairmount City; 4 — Theo Manno of Brookville; 5 — Soraya Manno of Brookville.
Medium Weight: 1 — Kaylee Boozer of New Bethlehem (County Bred); 2 — Kynlee Boozer of New Bethlehem; 3 — Dalton Traister of Templeton; 4 — Brynn Peck of Shippenville; 5 — Jedidiah Manno of Brookville.
Heavy Weight: 1 — Jacob Minich of Fairmount City (Grand); 2 — Jasmine Joiner of Mayport (Reserve); 3 — Charli Ames of Shippenville.
Showmanship and Fitting, Exh. (Age 15 and Over): 1 —Jasmine Joiner of Mayport; 2 — Jedidiah Manno of Brookville; 3 — Kylee King of Emlenton.
Showmanship and Fitting, Exh. (Age 12, 13 and 14): 1 — Dalton Traister of Templeton; 2 — Charli Ames of Shippenville; 3 — Soraya Manno of Brookville; 4 — Jacob Minich of Fairmount City.
Showmanship and Fitting, Exh. (Age 8 to 11): 1 — Kaylee Boozer of New Bethlehem; 2 — Kynlee Boozer of New Bethlehem; 3 — Josie Shick of Mayport; 4 — Brynn Peck of Shippenville; 5 — Westin Byers of Fairmount City; 6 — Rowen Byers of Fairmount City; 7 — Theo Manno of Brookville.