GOHEENVILLE – A PennDOT highway safety improvement project is well underway in the Goheenville area. Commencing in March 2022, the Route 28 realignment and widening project remains right on time, with an anticipated completion date in the fall of 2024.
Christina Gibbs, PennDOT District 10 public relations coordinator, said, “This is a $16.6 million improvement that includes roadway realignment, culvert replacements, extending an existing truck climbing lane and adding turning lanes at designated intersections.”
The work extends from about two miles north of SR 1018 to about six miles south of SR 1004 near Orchardville in Wayne Township.
Removal of underbrush and trees on surrounding hillsides began a few months ago. Since then, embankments have been cut back in places to improve motorists’ visibility of side roads leading from Goheenville itself. Necessary access roads for PennDOT equipment and vehicles have also been carved into the slopes.
While motorists may encounter flaggers in the construction zone in coming months, traffic was flowing smoothly, if a bit slowly, on Tuesday afternoon. PennDOT safety signs spelled out road conditions ahead. Lines of familiar orange traffic cones indicated changing lane patterns and restrictions.
Despite the size and length of the road work, one daily commuter is not bothered at all.
Brody Toy of Toy Drilling in Distant drives the route nearly every day from his home near Orchardville.
“Other than the lane restrictions, there are no problems,” he said. “The traffic just goes right along pretty much as it always does.”
Motorists will not have to contend with severe disruptions in the near future as the work progresses. For up-to-date information on traffic in the area, www.511PA.com provides warnings, delays, weather forecasts, traffic delays and more.