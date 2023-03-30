NEW BETHLEHEM – The Redbank Valley Church Association’s Good Friday service will be held on Good Friday, April 7, at First Baptist Church.
The service will begin at noon.
The Rev. Randy Hopper will be the speaker.
No lunch will be served.
This service will mark the end of the 2023 Lenten services.
The Redbank Valley Church Association is a para-church organization committed to fostering religious, charitable and educational pursuits that proclaim, promote, enhance and further the Kingdom of God through the Gospel of Jesus Christ in the Redbank Valley community.