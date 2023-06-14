KNOX – Some warmed up by stretching, others by eating ice cream, a few opting to just sit and talk.
Regardless of how they prepared, the 18-20 people gathered underneath the trees at the Strawberry Delight drive-in on Route 208 between Shippenville and Knox were there for one reason — to play in the Clarion County Horseshoe League’s weekly Monday evening match.
Lee Shoup of Shippenville organized the league in 1996 after playing at a Franklin-based club.
“I just like to throw horseshoes. I started on my own and then went up there [Franklin] and threw in their league for a year and then we started a local league,” reported Shoup.
“I got the rules and regulations and diagram to lay out the pits. I got a transit [surveying instrument] and we made the ground level. We seeded it all down and then put the cement pads in there [to throw from].”
There are currently seven throwing lanes at Strawberry Delight, the target stakes standing in clay pits. Improving to clay pits a few years ago is a particular source of pride for Shoup and other long-time league members, who note that the horseshoes stick where they land, instead of sliding when dirt and sand were used.
A game is played by teams of two people, each alternately throwing two horseshoes at the stake. Points are scored based on how close the thrown shoe comes to the stake — the winning team, per local rules, is the one with the highest tally after each player has 20 tosses. On league nights, teams play five games.
Men throw their horseshoes from a distance of 40 feet, women and those over 70 from 30 feet.
The Clarion league is organized so that all players, regardless of ability, can be competitive.
“We’ve got all kinds of levels [of players] here. You’re not constantly being knocked out by a [throwing] wizard or all kinds of other aces,” observed league president John Heard.
An attempt at parity is achieved by the way teams are formed and through the use of a handicapping system.
Explained Shoup, “We draw partners from a hat the first [match] of the year, then halfway through we draw again. Everybody has a different partner for the second half.
“We have a handicap system, just like bowling. I’ve been doing them ever since we started. After two weeks [of the season] the handicap kicks in. The first two weeks you don’t have a handicap, you have to build it.”
Like Heard, who took up horseshoes about five years ago, many league members also bowl during the winter.
“A friend of mine begged me to come over and try it. I enjoyed it. It keeps me limber and helps me with my bowling because of the same [throwing] release. It actually gets me a lot more consistent on my release [for bowling],” said Heard.
Others, such as Paula Ganoe of Cranberry (Seneca), value the socialization that participating in the league affords.
One of several women, Ganoe noted, “I’ve been throwing for 13 years. I started just to get out and do something; meet people, socialize kind of thing. I’ve got two of my daughters involved and one’s boyfriend. The four of us come out for ice cream, throw some shoes around, and have a little fun.”
Contributed Nickelville’s Doug Weaver, who helped Shoup start the league, “My brother-in-law got me started way back 30 years ago. I enjoy competing. It’s better than sitting home and watching TV.”
All members agree that practice is key.
“It takes a while to get into your rhythm, your flow, your comfort zone,” relayed Ganoe.
Heard offered a practice strategy, “I recommend starting short, start throwing, but not necessarily at the full distance. Work your way up to full distance. Start throwing at 20 feet or something just to practice release and orientation and get your timing. Slowly move back.
“The pits here [at Strawberry Delight] are always open. Anybody can come over, uncover the pits, and go at it.”
Membership in the league, which plays from May through August, is open to all and costs $20 at the beginning of the season. Each player antes up $3 for a 50/50 drawing every league night on Monday. League members receive a free dinner at a season-ending social.
“It’s good old-fashioned fun. The group gets along fairly well, we have a good time and we don’t have any arguments,” summarized Shoup. “We have it pretty nice [when it gets hot] because we have great big, old oak trees that give us shade the whole time we are throwing. And then you have the ice cream stand right there.”