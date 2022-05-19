HARRISBURG – Tuesday’s primary election remains unsettled when it comes to the Republican nomination for U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania.
As of Wednesday afternoon, the race between Mehmet Oz and Dave McCormick remained too close to call, with Oz holding a slight lead in votes as counties continue to count mail-in and provisional ballots.
As of 3:30 p.m. yesterday (Wednesday), state election results showed Oz with 410,501 votes (31.30 percent) compared with McCormick’s 408,817 votes (31.18 percent).
Locally, the race for the nomination to fill the seat of Republican Pat Toomey was not quite as close.
In Clarion County, McCormick received 1,980 of the votes cast on election day, with the Donald Trump-backed Oz actually falling to third place with 1,460 votes and candidate Kathy Barnett coming in second with 1,614 votes.
Armstrong County numbers were a little tighter, with McCormick leading the way with 3,577 votes, Oz garnering 3,229 votes and Barnett with 2,149 votes.
On the Democratic side, current Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman cruised to an easy win, both across the state and in local counties.
Statewide, Fetterman received 58.93 percent of the Democratic vote, with Conor Lamb coming in second with 26.48 percent.
Clarion County Democrats also embraced Fetterman, casting 867 votes in his favor, compared with 375 for Lamb.
In Armstrong County, Democrats tallied 1,807 votes for Fetterman to Lamb’s 737.
In the race for the Republican gubernatorial nomination, Douglas Mastriano was the clear winner, receiving 44.12 percent of the statewide vote.
Local voters also backed Mastriano. In Clarion County, he received 3,395 votes, with the second place in the crowded field of candidates falling to Bill McSwain with 971 votes. Armstrong County Republicans also got behind Mastriano with 5,515 votes. McSwain came in second in the county with 1,463 votes.
For Democrats, state Attorney General Josh Shapiro walked into the nomination as the lone candidate on the ballot.
In the races for lieutenant governor nominations, Austin Davis won the Democratic side with 63.09 percent of the statewide vote, while Republican Carrie DelRosso finished atop her crowded nine-candidate field with 25.88 percent of votes.
Clarion and Armstrong county voters also sided with Davis for the Democratic nomination, and DelRosso for the Republican nod.
In other races in the area, incumbent Congressman Glenn “GT” Thompson was unopposed on the Republican ballot. He could face a fall challenger if enough write-in votes for a Democrat were cast for that party’s nomination. In Clarion County, 138 write-in votes were cast by Democrats, while 269 Democratic write-ins were cast in Armstrong County.
State Rep. Donna Oberlander also received the Republican nomination in her bid for re-election. There was no Democrat on the ballot, with 110 write-in votes being cast by Democrats in Clarion County and 65 in Armstrong County.
The Republican and Democratic parties also voted for several party-related positions on Tuesday.
For Republican State Committee, Nancy Banner was unopposed, receiving 4,779 votes in Clarion County.
Two seats from Armstrong County for the Republican State Committee were up for election Tuesday, with Darlene Smail and Anthony Shea the apparent winners. Smail received 4,982 votes and Shea received 3,584 votes. Rounding out the field were Jennifer Baker with 2,859 votes, Richard “Dickie” Myers with 2,815 votes and Mike Baker with 2,282 votes.
For Clarion County’s seat on the Democratic State Committee, Stephanie White was unopposed, receiving 1,229 votes.
In Armstrong County, Anthony Rago won a seat on the Democratic State Committee with 1,565 votes. Chuck Pascal received 986 votes.
Clarion County Democrats also cast ballots for Democratic County Committee seats, with few candidates on the ballot across all municipalities. There were no contested races.
Election officials reported that turnout in Clarion County was roughly 34 percent, while just under 30 percent of registered voters cast ballots in Armstrong County.
All results are unofficial until certified by counties and the state, and until all mail-in and provision ballots are counted.