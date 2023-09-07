FOXBURG – The Allegheny RiverStone Center for the Arts presents 2019 Grammy Award winner Michael Cleveland and Flamemaker on Saturday, Sept. 23 at 7:30 p.m. at Foxburg’s Lincoln Hall.
The performance is sponsored by a gift from Tom and Nancy Hovis.
With a Grammy for his 2019 CD, “Tall Fiddler,” and a record-setting 12 wins as Fiddle Player of the Year by the International Bluegrass Music Association, Cleveland’s indomitable spirit, rare talent and work ethic have taken him to the pinnacle of his profession. His newest album, “The Lovin’ of the Game,” was released in March.
Called “the ultimate fiddler in the world,” it has been said that he “played that fiddle so fast that you’d expect to see smoke coming from his fingertips.”
With Flamekeeper — the seven-time winner of Instrumental Group of the Year by the International Bluegrass Music Association — this will be a once-in-a-lifetime bluegrass experience in the up-close-and-personal acoustics of Lincoln Hall.
Tickets are nearly sold out and cost $35 for adults, $30 for ARCA members and $5 for students. They can be purchased online at alleghenyriverstone.org or call (724) 659-3153 to reserve and pay with cash or check at the door.
The documentary “Flamekeeper: The Michael Cleveland Story,” shows his path from child prodigy to the present in overcoming partial deafness and being born blind. Vince Gill of the Country Music Hall of Fame describes Cleveland’s playing in the documentary: “He plays fearless and it’s intoxicating to play with him because he makes you play fearless. It’s wicked to see how much music he pulls out of a bow. He’s untouchable.”
He began playing professionally after high school, first with Jeff White and later with Dale Ann Bradley and Rhonda Vincent. Since he was young, Cleveland had dreamed of leading his own band. In 2006, he formed Flamekeeper, the seven-time recipients of the IBMA’s “Instrumental Group of the Year” award. Flamekeeper includes Josh Richards, Nathan Livers, Jasiah Shrode and Chris Douglas.