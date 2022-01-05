HARRISBURG – Trail enthusiasts were given 2.4 million new reasons to look forward to the new year as state officials last week announced major funding for the Brady Tunnel project near East Brady along the Armstrong Trail.
State Rep. Donna Oberlander (R-Clarion) said last week that $2.4 million had been awarded for the development of the Armstrong Trail in Brady Township. The funds will help with rehabilitation of the Brady Tunnel, including ADA access, landscaping, project signage and other related site improvements.
“The Brady Tunnel has been a work in progress for some time and has received previous state grants because it is such an important link in our local and regional trail networks,” Oberlander said. “I am pleased to see additional funding to allow for further development.”
The grant is part of the state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources’ Community Conservation Projects Program (C2P2) that seeks to enhance recreational opportunities throughout the state.
Funding comes from the Keystone Fund, which is generated from a portion of the realty transfer tax, the Environmental Stewardship Fund, fees for ATV/Snowmobile licenses, and federal money.
Chris Ziegler, Armstrong Trail director, said the grant announcement made for a very happy new year, and will go a long way toward reopening the tunnel for trail users.
“Currently, we are working on a bid package for the Appalachian Regional Commission funding secured by Crawford County,” she said of a previous grant that funded three different projects on the emerging Erie to Pittsburgh Trail corridor.
With the work already slated, the new funding will “allow for a significant amount of liner in the tunnel.”
“This is our largest construction phase to date and will complete the liner in the southern portal,” Ziegler said. “Depending on cost increases, we should be able to add additional footage in the northern portal as well.”
Ziegler said she’s especially excited about the upcoming phase of work because “trail users will see the progress made every day.”
“To date (except for the sluice), all construction has been in the northern portal,” she explained. “While that is awesome, the southern portal is on the main trail, where a majority of trail users are. There is already a huge amount of buzz surrounding this project; with construction, that will increase.
With the new grant, Ziegler said the tunnel project is just one or two more grants away from receiving enough money to complete the work.
She said that other pending funding sources include PennDOT’s TA-Set Aside and Multimodal programs, and the PA Wilds was selected for a Phase II proposal through the Build Back Better Regional Challenge, with the application due mid-March.
“Through one or two of those funding sources, construction would be completed and the tunnel would be open to the public,” Ziegler said, noting that it would connect the trail’s southern 31 miles to the northern 5 miles. “Armstrong Trails will no longer be disconnected.”
Ziegler said the tunnel is more than just a passageway from Point A to Point B.
“The DCNR funding allows this project to gain some steam and come to fruition, attracting trail users, history buffs and others to the area,” she said, pointing to the economic impact trails have for bringing visitors to local businesses, restaurants, campgrounds, bed and breakfasts, and more. “The 2021 Great Allegheny Passage Economic Impact Study showed a $121 million local impact to its region. The emerging Erie to Pittsburgh Trail and PA Wilds are comparable in length. We are looking for that same type of impact in this region.”