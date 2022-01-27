RIMERSBURG – A pair of grants — including one that was a bit of a surprise — will help fund several projects and initiatives in the Union School District.
At the Jan. 20 meeting of the Union School Board, superintendent Dr. John Kimmel told board members that the district recently received word that it will receive a Safe Schools grant to install vape detectors, as well as a larger American Recovery Plan (ARP) grant that came in much higher than expected.
Kimmel said that the ARP grant will total around $117,000 and that it must be used for summer learning and after school programs, as well as to address learning loss due to the pandemic.
After the meeting, the superintendent explained that a portion of the grant will be used to help fund the district’s Homework Helpers program, especially after the district recently increased hourly pay from $25 to $30 to entice more staff to sign up in order to serve more students.
Kimmel said another portion of the grant is earmarked for summer school programs.
“As we have not had a great deal of participation with our summer school program in recent years, our plan is to use the funds to bring in teachers to work on curriculum revision,” Kimmel explained. “It has been a while since we used a formalized approach with a lead person to go through the curriculum building/revision process. As we implement our district’s revision cycle, we are always short on time that we can devote strictly to curriculum. We plan to use these funds to provide stipends to teachers to do this work during the summer months while also having Dr. Fillman from RIU6 lead the process to ensure fidelity.”
Finally, Kimmel said, the remainder of the grant will be targeted at learning loss. While the plan has not been finalized, he said that some of the funds will go toward supplementing salary figures for employees and the rest is likely to be used to update the district’s mathematics text series with supplementals.
“We have found that over time our math sequencing has had little continuity when it comes to the use of text materials and resources,” he said. “It would be greatly beneficial to adopt a text series and supplementals which align from K-12 to ensure that we properly sequence the teaching of skills and that there are no gaps in learning.”
As for the $19,085 Safe Schools grant from the Pennsylvania Department of Education, Kimmel said the funding will be used to purchase and install vaping detectors at the high school to help address a growing problem.
“Vaping has been an issue for schools for the past five or six years,” Kimmel said, adding that “it creeps up as an issue here and there when we find a device.”
He explained that some some schools have installed the vape detectors to serve as a deterrent.
“We are hoping to install them over the summer as we will have access to areas without students present,” he said. “They are placed in restrooms and detect changes in the environment such as loud sounds, changes in temperature, moisture/humidity, etc.”
He said that while the detectors are triggered with “smoke” from vaping, they can also detect regular smoke, the sounds from broken pipes and even noise from students fighting.
“So there is a greater benefit than just deterring students from vaping,” he said.
Also at last week’s school board meeting, members unanimously approved a revised health and safety plan, that officials said only contains minor changes from the past plan.
Kimmel said that the old plan only referenced mandates and guidance from the state Department of Health (DOH), while the new plan includes both the DOH and the Centers for Disease Control (CDC).
“We have noticed that there are at times discrepancies or differences in the guidance provided from the two agencies,” Kimmel said. “By listing both, it provides slightly more flexibility in our decision making process as we may choose the guidance of one versus the other, as opposed to being locked into following only the DOH.”
Other Business
• The board approved revisions to its meeting calendar for the year, which include merging their scheduled workshops into their regular meetings in February, April and October.
• Member Shelly Atzeni, who works at Clarion Animal Hospital, proposed working with a local man who provides a therapy dog to help students at Clarion-Limestone Elementary School. She said that the students there love to work with the dog, and that the program has helped a number of kids who are struggling. Board members seemed to like the idea, and suggested inviting the man and his dog to a future meeting.
• After revising the homebound instruction rate from $25 to $30 per hour, the board approved Lisa Hummel as the homebound instructor for the school year.
• The board accepted the resignations at the conclusion of the school year for teachers Sue Dougherty and Karen Raybuck, who both plan to retire.
• Angie Hawk and Heather Marsh were approved as homework helpers at a rate of $30 per hour.
• Cindy Culp was hired as assistant plan director at a salary of $1,347.
• Board members approved the school’s work release program for seniors, noting that there were “less than a handful” of students signed up for the program.
• The board set a $2 senior citizen admission price for school athletic events, and approved extending Union Alumni Gold Cards to alumni age 62 and older who do not live in the district.
• John Stevens was approved as a volunteer for the school’s softball program, while Tracy Bowser was approved as a volunteer for the varsity boys basketball team and Vaughn Norbert as a volunteer for the baseball team.