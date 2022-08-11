PAINT TWP. – The Allegheny Grass Fed Cooperative (AGFC) held its first beef sale last Thursday (July 28) at O’Neil’s Quality Foods on Route 322 just north of Clarion. More than a sale, the event had the air of a reveal, with members of the AGFC on hand to share information about their organization, as well as the benefits of utilizing regenerative farming and raising 100 percent grass fed cattle.
An estimated 150 to 175 individuals attended the event, including Pennsylvania Secretary of Agriculture Russell C. Redding and state Rep. Donna Oberlander, both of whom spoke briefly.
Said A.J. O’Neil, president of the five-member AGFC, “Thursday was kind of a celebration, our first sale. The idea was to attract producers and consumers to see what the cooperative is all about; they could see what we are trying to accomplish, provide education, and show them our product. We’re trying to establish proof of concept.”
“It was as much about learning for the producer, as it was for the consumer. I think it was kind of a unique thing, where worlds collide. Maybe people can start to understand the whole picture, instead of just seeing little glimpses.”
Originally funded by a rural development grant from Pennsylvania State University, the AGFC found its footing in 2019. As the organization began to take shape, the cooperative became just as much about the benefits of regenerative agriculture and grass-fed cattle, as it did about sales and marketing.
“A lot of people talk about sustainability, but sustainable is not really building or improving. Regenerative farming is a way that continues to improve; farming with nature in a way that you’re improving the grass, improving the soil and microbiology, improving the ecosystem as a whole,” explained O’Neil, who raises a herd of 49 Red Devon cattle on a farm in the Seneca area between Clarion and Cranberry.
Added Charles Mowery, an AGFC board member who has a herd of 60 Red Devon near Dayton, “We try to raise beef in a way that mimics Mother Nature. We move our cattle into a new paddock every day, so we’re mimicking grazing and herding; moving cattle in a way that allows the soil to rest, the plant life to rest. The grass absorbs more carbon out of the atmosphere [when resting], giving it time to regenerate before the cattle see it again.
“When we move the animals every day, it keeps the cattle healthier because we’re moving them to new ground, away from their manure. It gives the ground rest and also their manure is spread out from the day before.”
Moving the cattle from paddock-to-paddock is done in a low stress, natural manner; the animals learning each change in setting brings better forage.
“There’s a woman by the name of Temple Grandin [a prominent animal behaviorist]. She has a nice layout of how animals like to flow using pressure and release techniques. We use their natural instincts to work together. That gives the advantage of an animal that is stress free, which is going to be better for the meat,” relayed O’Neil. “Sometimes whenever the animal gets anxious and upset, the stress affects the meat. The meat can get tough, can get bloodshot [bruised], can lose some of its quality.”
Though it takes over two years for a grass-fed steer to be ready for market (compared to 15-18 months for grain-fed cattle), forage-raised animals have advantages in terms of the meat produced.
Noted O’Neil, “Animals that are raised on heavy corn and soybean diets, heavy starch diets, kind of lose some of their flavor, some of their uniqueness. [Experts] figure for every type of forage, [the grass-fed steer is] getting nutrients from each type of forage. There’s diversity that adds to the [meat’s] flavor and healthiness.”
This sentiment is echoed by AGFC board member Ron Kriess, who has about 270 cattle, some of which he grazes near Templeton.
“From the very beginning I was going grass fed, I never fed any grain to my cattle,” he said. “I always thought that was the right thing to do, the more healthy way to go. Studies have shown that grass-fed beef nutritionally is better; has less fat, is higher in some vitamin compounds.”
In a Facebook post following the event, Secretary Redding noted, “The Allegheny Grass Fed Cooperative is a collaborative model that connects consumers to locally raised Pennsylvania Beef and it’s growing opportunities for farmers and consumers in Western Pennsylvania. The Allegheny Grass Fed Co-Op is reaffirming the Pennsylvania brand in its model, promoting quality, conservation, and locally raised meats while also providing farmers a pathway to get their beef to market.”
According to O’Neill, “Our mission is to grow a community. We feel that it’s [the AGFC] bigger than just one of us. It’s important to have a community of farmers working together to help each other out, not only for the sake of sales.
“We’re not trying to come out and say, ‘hey, we know everything, we have it all figured out.’ This is a start, we’re trying to set the building blocks in place for us and the next generation to continue to build.”