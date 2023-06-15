NEW BETHLEHEM – The Redbank Valley Chamber of Commerce recently announced the appointment of Matthew Green as the newest member of its board of directors.
Green’s experience in technology, social media marketing and web design, combined with his passion for community development, make him a valuable addition to the chamber’s leadership team, members said.
“As an organization committed to supporting local businesses and fostering economic growth in the Redbank Valley area, the chamber of commerce welcomes individuals who share its vision and dedication,” the board said in a press release. “Green’s letter of interest highlighted his admiration for the chamber’s work and his eagerness to contribute his skills and knowledge to further enhance the prosperity of the community.”
With a rich background in technology, Green has been a technical consultant for TechReady Professionals since 2019, where he has helped numerous clients harness the power of technology to drive success. His expertise in social media marketing and web design positions him as a valuable resource for the chamber, particularly in the realm of effective communication and digital marketing strategies.
Green’s commitment to personal and professional growth is evident through his ongoing studies at Indiana University of Pennsylvania, where he is pursuing a degree in Management Information Systems. His coursework in entrepreneurship and his firsthand experience as the Redbank Valley Chamber of Commerce Junior Chamber Representative from 2019 to 2021 have equipped him with an understanding of the local business landscape and the needs of entrepreneurs. Additionally, Green has actively volunteered with organizations such as the Redbank Valley Church Association and Food Pantry, further demonstrating his dedication to community service.
“We are delighted to welcome Matthew Green to the Board of Directors of the Redbank Valley Chamber of Commerce,” said Gennie Gerow, president of the Chamber. “His combination of technological expertise, commitment to innovation, and understanding of our local businesses will undoubtedly contribute to our efforts in promoting economic growth and improving the quality of life for residents in the Redbank Valley area.”
Green’s appointment to the board signifies the Redbank Valley Chamber of Commerce’s continued commitment to staying at the forefront of technological advancements and utilizing them to support local businesses.
Those interested in joining the Redbank Valley Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors or volunteering on a committee, may submit a letter of interest and résumé to info@RedbankChamber.com.