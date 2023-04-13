CLARION – Clarion-Forest VNA will sponsor a grief support group that meets from 10 to 11:30 a.m. on Thursdays, beginning April 20.
The six group topics are designed to assist people as they move through the process of reorganizing life after the death of a loved one.
These topics include: Accepting the Reality of the Loss; Am I Going Crazy?; Experiencing the Pain of Loss; Adjusting to Life Without My Loved One; Reinvesting In a New Reality; and Expectations for the Future.
The public is welcome to participate in the meetings along with families of former hospice patients.
There is no charge to join the group.
The meetings will be held in the VNA office located at 271 Perkins Road in Clarion.
Those interested are asked to call (814) 297-8400 to register.