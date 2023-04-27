SOUTH BUFFALO TWP. – Regional Industrial Development Corporation of Southwestern Pennsylvania (RIDC) and Armstrong County Industrial Development Council (ACIDC) were joined Thursday, April 20 by government and community leaders in breaking ground on a new 30,000-square foot tech flex building at RIDC Armstrong Innovation Park (formerly Northpointe Industrial Park).
RIDC, which recently acquired the 10-acre parcel from ACIDC, will begin construction shortly on the $5.3 million building. The project is being financed through a $2.25 million loan from the Pennsylvania Industrial Development Authority (PIDA), a $2 million grant from the Regional Assistance Capital Program (RACP) and equity from RIDC. A second building is also planned for the adjacent site.
RIDC and ACIDC also announced last week that RIDC is acquiring the additional 72 acres of developable land at the park and has been granted an option for an additional 543 acres of raw land that it can prepare for development in the future. RIDC paid $881,683 and will share profits equally with ACIDC after the costs of future development are recouped.
RIDC entered into an agreement with ACIDC last year to manage and market vacant land at the park and to plan for larger scale development that will bring high-quality technology and light industrial jobs.
In addition, ACIDC has previously said that it would enter into an agreement to develop 100 residential units in the park, with more details to be coming in the near future.
“This is a significant step forward in the continued growth of jobs and development at RIDC Armstrong Innovation Park. Working with Rep. Abby Major, I am pleased our efforts to secure $2 million in state RACP funding for this project are beginning to show results. I look forward to dedicating this structure, when completed, as the home of good paying, family sustaining jobs for our citizens,” Senate Majority Leader Joe Pittman said. “However, while this is an exciting day, much work remains to be done. With cooperation of the South Buffalo Township Supervisors, Armstrong County Commissioners and the Armstrong County Industrial Development Council, we will continue to aggressively advance efforts to bring more development opportunities to the Route 28 Corridor.”
Armstrong County Commissioner Don Myers said, “Today is an exciting day and a culmination of our efforts in restructuring economic development, and the new partnership we have established with RIDC. There is a shared vision with everyone involved here today, and that vision is to move Armstrong County forward with growth and development that will create new job opportunities for Armstrong County residents. This is only the beginning of good things to come, and we are very pleased with the progress thus far.”
“This is a great day for Armstrong County,” said county commissioner Jason Renshaw. “The construction of this new tech flex building is a sign of the confidence that businesses have in our community, and it will help to attract even more investment in the future.”
“The Armstrong County Board of Commissioners set an aggressive agenda in developing RIDC Armstrong Innovation Park,” added county commissioner Pat Fabian. “The partnership with RIDC, the collaboration with state and local officials has created momentum and this investment is another piece of the resurgence at RIDC Armstrong Innovation Park.”
“This is an outstanding location and we’re going to build the kind of modern facilities that attract companies creating high-quality jobs,” said RIDC President Donald F. Smith Jr. “We need sites in this region that can accommodate large, growing companies and drive economic development for this community — and this groundbreaking is the beginning of an effort to make that happen.”
“Community leaders set the tone and the priorities, and the Board of Commissioners has been a valuable partner in this project,” RIDC Senior Vice President of Development Timothy White added. “Working together, we can ensure that its success will be something the community is proud of.”