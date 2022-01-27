PUNXSUTAWNEY – The Punxsutawney Groundhog Club is preparing for this year’s upcoming Groundhog Day as the celebration on Feb. 2 draws near.
Punxsutawney Groundhog Club Office Manager Marcy Galando said the club has been busy getting everything into place “for the upcoming festivities.”
“We are working diligently to get all orders out from the Gobbler’s Knob Gift Center as well as make all the final plans,” Galando said.
Many people have recently commented on the Punxsutawney Phil Facebook page about waiting on or receiving their orders. Other comments are from those expressing their excitement for their plans to attend the event this year, some for the first time.
“We are definitely hearing chatter of quite a few visitors and of lodging to be full in Punxsutawney and surrounding towns. I feel that quite a few guests are excited to attend on the 2022 year,” Galando said.
Not only is the club busy getting final details arranged, but they also recently announced that Phil and his handler A.J. Derume are back on Cameo — an online service that allows people to hire celebrities for a personalized video.
The club also offered cardboard cutouts again this year to those who wouldn’t be attending in person. This was part of how the club made up for the lack of a live audience last year, while still raising some money for the celebration this year. Galando said that while the club offered the cutouts, they did not seem to sell.
“So we felt that must have been more exciting for COVID times, and more people are excited to attend in person,” Galando said.
Many of the club’s ticketed events leading up to Groundhog Day have already sold out.
“Quite a lot of buzz about the year with guests, however, I believe it is more about wanting to attend since it was virtual last year, and missing the in-person festivities,” Galando said.
Groundhog Day will be back to normal in 2022, with the annual Lunch with Phil, Gobbler’s Knob Got Talent, the Groundhog Banquet, and the party at Gobbler’s Knob from 3 a.m. to dawn when the famous weather prediction will be made by none other than Punxsutawney Phil himself.