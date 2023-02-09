NEW BETHLEHEM – Several parents and their preschool-age children learned all about Punxsutawney Phil and his rodent relatives during a Groundhog Day-themed presentation on Feb. 2.
The event, held in the Redbank Valley Public Library’s community room, was put on by the Clarion County Conservation District.
Hannah Bequeath, education/outreach coordinator for the district, told her guests all about the furry creatures living underfoot during the hour-and-a-half program, “Life Underground: Groundhogs and Other Rodents of Pennsylvania.” At the same time, she advanced the mission of conservation districts around the state, which includes watershed protection, dirt-road best practices and farm nutrient management.
Little hands shot into the air when Bequeath asked, “What has fur and lives in the ground around here?”
Most of the answers were on-target.
Bequeath went on to describe the most common rodents found in Pennsylvania and included a map of different species’ ranges in the commonwealth. A table full of taxidermy specimens from the PennWest Clarion campus helped audience members visualize the animals she was describing.
Of course, the groundhog received a lot of attention, given the day.
“People generally do not like to have rodents around their houses,” Bequeath said. “Many carry diseases that can make people sick. Other ones, such as groundhogs and porcupines, can damage your house.”
While hunting and trapping are often used to manage the groundhog population, Bequeath recommended sprinkling cat litter around the entrances to their burrows first.
“This will keep them from entering the burrows, but you want to wait until after July. That is when their babies are big enough to leave and live on their own,” she said.
Groundhogs are sometimes used as laboratory animals for the study of hepatitis B, she said; but even their troublesome burrows have a positive side. The holes help aerate the soil and may be used by more desirable animals once the woodchucks move on.
While Punxsutawney Phil saw his shadow earlier in the day, Bequeath was not too worried by the prospect of six more weeks of winter.
“Statistically, he is only right 39 percent of the time,” she said.