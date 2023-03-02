RIMERSBURG – Libraries have mastered the art of planting the seeds of new ideas in their patrons. But now, one local library will help its community plant literal seeds this year as part of a new initiative.
“The whole purpose is to help people — to grow their own food and flowers,” said Kelly Minich, the children’s librarian and programming director at Eccles-Lesher Memorial Library in Rimersburg.
A new Seed Library will make its debut in the coming weeks, featuring an array of vegetable, herb, flower and fruit seeds that library patrons can take to plant at home.
Minich said she read about other libraries in Pennsylvania who are offering seed libraries, and has been looking into the idea for a couple years.
“With the economy and food prices, it seemed like the right time,” she said.
The Eccles-Lesher Seed Library will make its debut at a program on Saturday, April 1 at 11 a.m.
The program is open to everyone, including families and children, Minich said. Everyone on hand will receive a starter kit, that includes starter planters, soil and a packet of seeds.
The idea, she said, is for people to plant the seeds now to cultivate indoors so that they are ready to transfer into outdoor gardens or larger planters once the weather allows.
The new Seed Library will then be open to everyone with a library card, Minich said, noting that it’s free and easy to sign up for a card for those who don’t have one.
Patrons can take a pack or two of seeds with them after filling out a quick form, promising to let one of their plants go to seed later this year so that the seeds can then be brought back to the library for others to use in the future.
“We ask that they collect and dry the seeds, returning the seeds to the library to keep our seed selection going,” Minich said.
Donations of seed packets, and even heirloom seeds, are also being sought to add to this year’s assortment.
The seeds that the library has so far collected have come via a donation from Sow Right Seeds, a company in Missouri.
Minich said the library has reached out to other seed companies to see if they will also donate seeds to the library, and local residents can drop off seed packets at the library.
“We want a variety — vegetables, flowers and herbs,” she said. “All of it helps the economy and the environment.”
Minich said that the new program is especially designed for those with little or no experience in gardening, and she said she realizes many people don’t have a yard for a full garden.
“Many of these seeds grow well in containers,” she said. “You just need a little bit of space and the sun.”
For more details and information, contact the library at eccleslesherprogramming@gmail.com, message the library on Facebook or Instagram, or call (814) 473-3800.
Donations of seeds can be dropped off at the library in person or by using the book return, or they can be mailed to: Eccles-Lesher Memorial Library, P.O. Box 359, Rimersburg, PA 16248.