RIMERSBURG – With the list of current and future infrastructure projects growing, Rimersburg officials noted this week that water and sewer rates will also soon be growing for area customers.
At their meeting Monday evening, Rimersburg Borough Council members were informed by Dan Burkett, member of the Rimersburg Municipal Authority, that in anticipation of financing a number of vital projects, water and sewer rates would each need to rise by $3 per month.
He pointed to the recently completed water tank project, as well as work along Chestnut Street and an upcoming lead line replacement project that will see water lines relocated from Main Street to Back Street.
Burkett also told the council that the authority is working to secure a bank line of credit to pay its portion of each primarily grant-funded project, but that the financing would need to be paid with increased water and sewer rates.
Councilman Roger Crick added that if these and other projects all converge in the new year, it might not be the end to rate increases.
“There is the potential that won’t be enough,” he said of the proposed rate hike.
In other business at this week’s meeting, the council was informed by its engineer that bids that were recently opened for an improvement project at the Rimersburg Community Building came in well above original estimates.
Engineer Kyle Schwabenbauer of the EADS Group said that only two bids were received for the work, including a low bid of $171,000 from Terra Works of Clarion.
“Quite a bit more than the grant,” he said, noting that the borough received a Community Development Block Grant for $55,000 in 2019, before the construction and material costs began to soar.
He suggested several options, including rejecting the bids and seeking new bids, scaling back the project, and seeking additional funding.
The engineer said that the installation for french drains to divert water from infiltrating the building’s basement would be estimated to cost more than $70,000 alone.
The council agreed to scale back the project and seek new bids.
Members also discussed using some or all of the borough’s American Rescue Plan Act funding for this year, amounting to $46,000, to help bolster the project. They said they would further look into the matter as they developed the borough’s budget for 2023.
Other Business
• The borough maintenance department will collect residents’ leaves and brush — bagged and placed curbside — on Mondays, Nov. 14 and 21.
• The council formally approved the hiring of new maintenance employee Brad Ferris.
• It was also approved to send two new maintenance workers to flagger training in Ford Cliff in January at a cost of $275.
• On behalf of the Southern Clarion County Regional Police Department, board member Dan Burkett said that the department has received eight applicants for two open full-time police officer positions.
As part of the program, he said the department will pay the two new officers a stipend, while also paying their tuition to attend the police academy at Indiana University of Pennsylvania, which is expected to run January through June. After completion of the training, the new officers will be committed to work for the local department for at least two years.
• Burkett also told the council that contrary to recent reports, the police department’s secretary has rescinded her resignation and will attend trainings in order to stay with the department.