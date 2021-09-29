NEW BETHLEHEM – He rose to political prominence as mayor of the small city of Hazleton in eastern Pennsylvania, so it was only fitting that during his visit to the Redbank Valley last week, Lou Barletta would be hosted by New Bethlehem’s mayor Gordon Barrows.
And the mayoral theme played throughout the Republican gubernatorial candidate’s two-hour tour of Newbie’s downtown area.
“I don’t want to be a governor,” Barletta said during the tour’s final stop at the New Bethlehem Fire Department last Wednesday. “I want to be the mayor of Pennsylvania.”
After meeting at Canyon Coffee along Broad Street, Barletta, Barrows, New Bethlehem Councilman Scott Barrett, Clarion County Commissioner Wayne Brosius, Clarion County Republican Party Chairman Rick Rathfon, campaign staff and other supporters made their way along the main street to various businesses and other locations in New Bethlehem, including the local police department.
“You were mayor, so I know you know,” New Bethlehem Police Chief Robert Malnofsky told Barletta about the problems facing small town police departments, especially when it comes to finding new recruits. “Nobody wants to do the job anymore.”
During his conversation with the police chief, Barletta said that not only do police face risks that are part of the job, but they now have to combat the demonization of police by some groups in the country.
“Law enforcement is going to be at the top of my agenda,” he said about his plans if elected governor next year. “I want to change [the attitude toward police] right off the bat.”
“You’re in a tough position,” Barletta told Malnofsky. “As governor, I’m going to have your back. We’re going to bring commonsense back here.”
In sharing a story about how, as mayor, he fought crime in his city by enacting an immigration-related ordinance, Barletta said, “I can’t fix the country, but I can fix Pennsylvania.”
The next stop on the downtown tour was Valley Flowers and Gifts, where Barletta met with owner Renee Rapp-Minsterman to talk about operating a business in a small community.
“Small town business is always a challenge,” Rapp-Minsterman said, noting how the shop was closed for months during the pandemic.
“I’m not going to shut any place down,” Barletta said. “Where’s the commonsense in that?”
He noted that Pennsylvania is not business friendly, and that lower taxes would allow businesses to flourish and hire more employees.
“People want to stay in their community and work,” the shop owner said, noting that now people are forced to find work out of town. She said that by doing business locally, “you’re supporting your fellow neighbor in town.”
Barletta told the group of his time as business owner, when he started a pavement marking company with one small paint machine, growing it over the years into the sixth largest company of its kind in the country. He sold the 60-employee business in 2000 when he became mayor. He served as mayor until 2010, and then as U.S. Congressman in the 11th District from 2011 to 2019. Barletta was the Republican nominee in the 2018 U.S. Senate race, losing to Democratic incumbent Bob Casey Jr.
The campaign tour visited the Redbank Valley Historical Society’s new History Center in the former Northwest Bank Building, meeting with society president Cindy Morgan.
The group then moved along to Byers Barbershop & Shave Parlor where Barletta talked with owner Mark Byers as he trimmed a customer’s hair.
Then it was on to Zack’s Farm to Table Restaurant, with Barletta talking with owner Zack Blose, as well as Mitch Blose, owner of Tri-County Health & Fitness.
The final leg of the tour brought the candidate and company to the New Bethlehem Town Center, where Barletta spoke with owner Sandy Mateer about the Redbank Valley Trail and other issues in the borough.
The last stop was at the local fire hall, with Barletta meeting with fire department officials Barry Fox and Wayne Livingston who talked with the candidate about funding for volunteer fire companies.
“Having a mayor of a small town as your governor is the best thing you can wish for,” Barletta told the firefighters.