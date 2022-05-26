BROOKVILLE – Local history lovers can take part in interpretive guided walking tours through Scripture Rocks Park and learn the story of Douglas Stahlman, a troubled man with a powerful message.
The 1.5-mile gravel-covered pathways wind through more than 60 boulders carved with religious verses by Douglas Stahlman in the early 1900s. The guided tour includes the story of Stahlman and his years of conducting public worship services along with residing on Altar Rock, where he began penning his Dedicated Rocks Book.
The tour also loops through the Port Barnett Rockshelter, a controlled archaeology dig conducted by North Fork Chapter 29 Excavation Project. Findings provided evidence of visitors at least 5,300 years ago.
Guided tours will be conducted on the last Sunday of every month at 1 p.m., including May 29, June 26, July 31, Aug. 28 and Sept. 25. This event is free; however, donations are appreciated. Pets should not be brought for the tours.
For more informations visit jchconline.org/events.