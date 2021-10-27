NEW BETHLEHEM – The Gumtown Community Market in New Bethlehem is winding down for the season, but shoppers still had their pick of late-season produce last Friday.
Sherry Wiant of Pine City, a regular vendor at the market for several years, observed that the turnout was about average for a day in 2021.
“We have about the same number of vendors as we have had in the past,” she said. “But I think that the number of customers is down from last year.”
She said that last year’s booming business was due to people having extra stimulus dollars in their pockets while being concerned about shortages.
“I am kind of surprised that they are not even more concerned this year,” she said.
While there may be spot shortages across the nation for various reasons, local producers had nearly perfect growing weather during the summer of 2021. Plenty of rain and moderate temperatures resulted in healthy harvests of all types of produce.
At the next-to-last farmer’s market of the season, Friday’s shoppers could still find late-season green peppers, lettuce, root crops and others, thanks to the above-average October warmth.
“Next week, the last Friday in October, will be our final day here,” she said.
The Gumtown Market, located along Water Street in New Bethlehem, is open from 12:30 to 5 p.m. on Friday.