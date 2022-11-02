NEW BETHLEHEM – Despite a three-day delay, renovation work on the main gymnasium at Redbank Valley High School is actually ahead of schedule.
“We will be ready for the start of basketball season,” said district athletic director Matt Darr.
Darr, who gave an update on the renovation earlier this week, noted that Pittsburgh-based company Sports Floors Inc. originally had a six-week window to complete the work in the school’s main gym, which included stripping and refinishing the floor, and replacing the bleachers.
Darr said that given the six-week window, district officials had to decide whether to do the project between the volleyball and basketball and wrestling seasons, or in the summer. He said the decision to complete the work now was best even if it had some impact on volleyball.
“Union [School District] was very gracious,” Darr said, noting that the neighboring district recently allowed the the Redbank volleyball team to host a playoff game at the Rimersburg school free of charge. “Hats off to [Union athletic director] Scott Kindel and the Union administration for letting us play there last week,” he said.
Detailing the work on the gym floor, Darr said that the oil-based finish was stripped from the wood and replaced with a water-based finish, which in of itself will help brighten up the entire space.
“As the years went by, the oil-based finish became more and more yellow,” Darr explained, noting that it took longer than expected to strip all the layers of finish from the gym floor. “The last time the floor was redone was probably in 1996 after the flood.”
Darr went on to explain that in addition to stripping and refinishing the floor, the basketball court is being repainted to feature a bulldog logo and the PIAA and KSAC logos.
Commenting on the selection process for the bulldog logo, Darr said that at the beginning of the school year, students, teachers and staff were invited to submit a picture of a bulldog design to take up residence in the center of the court. Following the submissions, they then decided which bulldog to feature.
Noting that that the district was limited to what design could be used due to copyrighting, Darr said the winning design was the athletic bulldog that the school has been using.
The actual painting of the bulldog was left to Ted Penovich, an artist employed by the flooring company, who also painted the large mural on the wall of Union High School’s gymnasium last year.
Darr pointed out that all three logos, as well as 14 community sponsor banners on the gym wall, will be easily visible to home spectators, as well as those watching sporting events online.
A refinished floor is not the only change brought by the renovation, as Darr said new plastic bleachers will also be installed to replace the gym’s current wooden ones.
Darr pointed out that the primary reason for installing the new bleachers was safety.
“[The old ones] were warped, and, at times, some of them wouldn’t go in and out,” he said. “They were just damaged by multi-use over the years.”
Darr said that the bleachers are all red, and, more importantly, are ADA accessible. This means that, while losing about 100 bleacher seats, anyone in a wheelchair can be seated in one of several insets along the court.
Additionally, the new bleachers will be farther back from the court.
“During basketball games, the old bleachers were so close to the court,” Darr explained, pointing out that players waiting to enter the game, and even coaches, were forced to practically stand on the court. In order to remedy the situation, one row of bleacher seats will be eliminated from the players’ side of the gym. “That was actually requested by officials for a couple years.”
Darr said that Kaedyn Pago, an RVHS student and member of the Media Club, created about 10 different renderings of the finished gymnasium from which the new design was created.
“He did a really great job,” Darr said.
The renovation project also includes the installation of a new sound system and media player.
Although crews didn’t start on the project until Oct. 20, three days behind schedule, Darr said the new bleachers should be installed on Monday, and that the project is expected to be complete by next Friday, ahead of schedule.
According to district superintendent Dr. Amy Rupp, the total cost of the gym renovation project is $154,409 which was paid through grants and community support.
“This was a much-needed project that just financially couldn’t happen over the years,” Darr said, noting that the newly renovated gymnasium will be officially unveiled to the public during an early season home basketball game. “With the administration able to find the money this year, and with us able to secure a company that could do both the floor and the bleachers at the same time for a cost that was affordable, I think it’s really going to make a difference.”