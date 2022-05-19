NEW BETHLEHEM – With the first of June being the latest planned date for the Southern Clarion County Regional Police Department (SCCRPD) to begin operations, New Bethlehem Borough Council moved the process forward at their regular meeting on May 17.
The council approved a lease agreement with the regional department for use of the current New Bethlehem Police Station, and a lease agreement for the department’s 2019 Ford Explorer police vehicle.
Under the regionalization, which has been on hold due to state approvals for months, the New Bethlehem Police Department that is governed solely by New Bethlehem Borough will cease to exist, and the new regional police force will be overseen by the new group comprised of members from New Bethlehem, Rimersburg, East Brady and Hawthorn boroughs.
New Bethlehem officials also approved sales agreements with the new police agency for the other three police vehicles and all of the police department’s furniture, fittings, equipment and weapons.
Completion of these agreements sets the stage for the final handoff. According borough solicitor Andrew Menchyk, there is one last approval from Harrisburg pending.
Also at this week’s meeting, the council spent considerable time discussing last week’s “Drive Anything But Your Car to School” non-event at Redbank Valley High School.
Council President Lisa Kerle reported that several individuals, both inside the school administration and in the general community, had reached out to her seeking to know the borough’s position, which was non-existent.
Councilmen Blane Gold, who teaches at the high school, and Colin Sheffer explained that this “alternative transportation day” is an annual event at many rural high schools. Police Chief Bob Malnofsky tried to explain the many legal issues that could confront the borough if the council were to approve such an event. Kerle also recounted stories of her son being stopped on Penn Street by state police.
Supporters of the idea posed several suggestions that they thought might facilitate something like this. The police chief again stressed the existing state traffic laws and pointed out that New Bethlehem Borough does not even have designated streets for off-road vehicles.
Councilman Don Heeter questioned why the matter was even being discussed as it was not a council concern. Supporters Gold and Sheffer responded by expressing their belief that it was important to “support the students.”
Malnofsky again emphasized the legal issues and pointed out that the borough would be liable in the event of injuries or death.
Gold asked the police chief if every vehicle in local parades was licensed and insured. Malnofsky attempted to explain that parades are different. He said organizers of parades must apply to the state Department of Transportation for a parade permit. The permit closes the street for the duration of the parade, and organizers must provide proof of insurance.
Kerle suggested that the discussion be tabled and that the council should discuss the designation of streets for off-road vehicles before continuing any discussion of “alternative transportation day” at the high school.
Other Business
• Mayor Gordon Barrows thanked the American Legion for hanging the “Hometown Hero” military banners in the community this week.
• Dr. Barrows also reported that the Southern Clarion Police Association will hold a Cornhole tournament fundraiser on July 9 at Redbank Valley Municipal Park. The group is also planning to revive Rimersburg’s “Cookie Daze” as the “Southern Clarion County Community Days,” replete with a soap box derby, car show and parade in Rimersburg on Aug. 13-14.
• Plans to repair and replace the Penn Street bridge over Leasure Run are still in the planning and funding stages. While structural repairs and reinforcement can be done this summer, officials said replacement will likely be held off until summer 2023 pending funding and permitting. The council is working with the J.M. Smucker peanut butter plant near the bridge and PennDOT.
• Officials said a Broad Street business requested that the council consider placing a handicapped parking space on Broad Street just north of the Wood Street intersection, on the south-bound lane. Street maintenance manager Roger Hilliard explained that this might be costly and expensive, even if PennDOT were to approve it. Hilliard added that it would require state permission and planning to add a handicap ramp from Broad Street onto the sidewalk, and that it may not even be feasible. He also explained that the current existing ramp is in the crosswalk.
• Kerle told the group that a license plate event will be held at state Rep. Donna Oberlander’s Clarion Office on June 2 from 3 to 5 p.m. Motorists with license plates that can’t be read are invited to exchange license plates at no cost at this event.