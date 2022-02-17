CLARION – Harbor Freight Tools will officially open its new store in Clarion on Saturday, Feb. 26 at 8 a.m.
The Clarion store, located at 22677 Route 68 near the Clarion Mall, will be open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.
The store will stock a full selection of tools and equipment in categories including automotive, air and power tools, storage, outdoor power equipment, generators, welding supplies, shop equipment, hand tools and more. The stores are smaller and easier to shop than the huge home centers.
This new store is the 51st Harbor Freight Tools store in Pennsylvania. The company, which hires locally, has brought between 25-30 new jobs to the surrounding community.
“Our team is ready to serve and deliver value to customers in Clarion and all of Clarion County,” said Gilberto Rivera, store manager. “At Harbor Freight, we recognize that now, more than ever, our customers depend on us for the tools they need to get the job done at an affordable price.”
Founded in 1977 in southern California as a mail-order company, Harbor Freight opened its first store in 1980 and now operates more than 1,200 stores across the country, and has 24,000 associates and more than 40 million customers.